Educational Toys Market Size worth USD 28.40 Bn, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Educational Toys Market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The toys market is expected to grow by USD 28.40 billion during the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart toys is notably driving the educational toys market growth.
All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies. Request for a Sample Report.
The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Engino.net Ltd.
Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
Learning Resources Ltd.
LEGO System AS
Mattel Inc.
Melissa & Doug LLC
MindWare Inc.
Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
Ravensburger Group
VTech Holdings Ltd.
The educational toys market will be affected by an increase in the number of counterfeit and fake products in the market. Apart from this, other market trends include a rise in green toys and a continuous shift in the consumer mindset toward eco-friendly educational toys
In addition, increasing demand for smart toys, increased emphasis on STEM toys, and increasing number of investments in the market will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Download Sample Report.
Educational Toys Market is segmented by
Product
Geography
The academic toys category will significantly increase its market share. A greater focus on visual technologies and the introduction of AI into academic educational toys are two unique modifications brought about by market-wide technology advancements. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of rising parent and student interest in early education, which is reflected in the rise in the number of merchants selling scientific and math play kits. Get Sample Report.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global educational toys industry by value?
What will be the size of the global educational toys industry?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global educational toys industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global educational toys market?
The educational toys market research report presents critical information and factual data about the educational toys industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the educational toys market study.
Educational Toys Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 28.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.42
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Age
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Age
6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Market opportunity by Age
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Engino.net Ltd.
11.4 Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
11.5 Learning Resources Ltd.
11.6 LEGO System AS
11.7 Mattel Inc.
11.8 Melissa & Doug LLC
11.9 MindWare Inc.
11.10 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
11.11 Ravensburger Group
11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
