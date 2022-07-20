Educational Toys Market Size worth USD 28.40 Bn, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Educational Toys Market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The toys market is expected to grow by USD 28.40 billion during the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart toys is notably driving the educational toys market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Educational Toys Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies. Request for a Sample Report.

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Engino.net Ltd.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Melissa & Doug LLC

MindWare Inc.

Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Ravensburger Group

VTech Holdings Ltd.

The educational toys market will be affected by an increase in the number of counterfeit and fake products in the market. Apart from this, other market trends include a rise in green toys and a continuous shift in the consumer mindset toward eco-friendly educational toys

In addition, increasing demand for smart toys, increased emphasis on STEM toys, and increasing number of investments in the market will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Download Sample Report.

Educational Toys Market is segmented by

Product

Geography

The academic toys category will significantly increase its market share. A greater focus on visual technologies and the introduction of AI into academic educational toys are two unique modifications brought about by market-wide technology advancements. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of rising parent and student interest in early education, which is reflected in the rise in the number of merchants selling scientific and math play kits. Get Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global educational toys industry by value?

What will be the size of the global educational toys industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global educational toys industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global educational toys market?

Story continues

The educational toys market research report presents critical information and factual data about the educational toys industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the educational toys market study.

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Engino.net Ltd., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Age

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Age

6.3 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Age

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Engino.net Ltd.

11.4 Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

11.5 Learning Resources Ltd.

11.6 LEGO System AS

11.7 Mattel Inc.

11.8 Melissa & Doug LLC

11.9 MindWare Inc.

11.10 Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

11.11 Ravensburger Group

11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations



