U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,677.50
    +15.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,023.00
    +71.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,682.00
    +74.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.10
    +6.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.45
    +1.22 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.17
    +0.41 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4710
    +0.2630 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,907.51
    +601.70 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.08
    -54.15 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.39
    +50.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

EduMe raises $20M to scale its corporate learning platform targeting gig workers and other "deskless" employees

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

"Deskless" workers have become a big focus for tech companies looking for new opportunities in the B2B market, and today a startup targeting this segment with e-learning tools is announcing a round of funding to fuel its own growth.

EduMe, a London startup that provides online corporate training and education in the form of "microlearning" modules that companies build themselves -- aimed at fast-scaling tech businesses and others dealing with large numbers of workers or partners that typically do not work in the same physical location as the business itself -- has picked up $20 million in a Series B round. The company plans to use the funding to expand its business in the U.S. after seeing a decent amount of growth to date.

Prosus and Workday Ventures (Workday's strategic investment arm) co-led the round with Valo Ventures, which led EduMe's Series A, also participating. The Workday investment is notable because it shows that the HR platform is eyeing up how it might be doing more in corporate learning and targeting deskless workers in particular (both would be natural complements to its current platform), and this could well lead, more widely, to some M&A down the line for it. Meanwhile, EduMe sees opportunities for growth in making e-learning easier to use in a wider IT context.

"The ecosystem of how you serve the deskless worker is changing," said Jacob Waern, CEO and founder of EduMe, in an interview. "They don’t want to have ten apps, and so we are looking to integrate with CRM platforms and others to deliver connected content to workforces."

For Prosus, this is one of many bets it's putting into edtech: today it also announced it was leading a big round for online tutoring platform GoStudent, targeting younger, consumer users.

EduMe's focus on deskless workers, a market that was once sidelined but has now become mainstream, mirrors the startup's own DNA.

It was originally hatched at Millicom, a telco that focuses on emerging markets (currently in Latin America; historically both LatAm and Africa), with the service originally intended to provide e-learning to the telco's customer base. Over time, Waern (who was at Millicom and built the service there) saw that it was getting the most traction with businesses, not consumers nor sole-traders, and so the decision was made to spin out the business to double down on that opportunity across a wider set of markets that also included developed countries. (Millicom has no stake in EduMe, Waern said.)

EduMe found early users among target verticals like ridesharing and delivery companies, which were scaling fast and needed ways to communicate with those disparate teams. Over time it also added companies in logistics, mobile network operators, retail, hospitality and healthcare. It now has around 60 global customers currently, including Gopuff, Doordash, Airbnb, Deliveroo, Deloitte, Uber and Vodafone. EduMe is not disclosing its total number of users, learning modules used, or other metrics; nor is it discussing valuation.

The startup's growth mirrors what has been a bigger trend in the B2B technology market. Deskless workers traditionally were ignored in favor of the so-called knowledge worker segment -- mainly because knowledge workers, sitting at computers all day, represented an obvious and ready target for buying and using online learning tools. Simply put, it's always been easier to build and sell for these users.

All of that has massively changed in the last several years. Most importantly, the evolution has been precipitated by advances in mobile technology and cloud computing, where now everyone (knowledge worker or not) is using a smartphone to get their jobs done, on the back of much faster wireless networks, and with apps that have been designed to be used on the go and on smaller screens.

More recently, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated that shift: remote working is now the norm for everyone, and that has helped to democratize solutions to work for a wider array of people. Waern said his company estimates that in fact some 80% of the world's workforce these days could be considered deskless.

The rise of remote working has also fueled the growth of something else. Because people can't or simply don't work in common physical spaces anymore, online learning tools have become a central -- sometimes the most important -- way for companies to communicate with their teams, using them not just for training, but onboarding and professional development.

The growth of this trend has translated into very big business. It's estimated that the bigger market for corporate learning was valued at $250 billion in 2020. That is set to balloon to nearly $458 billion by 2026, accelerated growth brought on by the pandemic and longer term changing business and consumer habits.

EduMe believes that its unique selling point in the market right now is its focus on remote and deskless employees, but it's far from being the only player in this space, and so it will face heavy competition. Other startups that have raised big rounds to fuel their own corporate learning ambitions include 360Learning, LearnUpon, Go1, and Attensi. LinkedIn also has a sizeable interest in this space.

“The pandemic has changed the way we work in ways we could have never imagined, and with that there’s an immense need to support the fast-growing industries where employees may not have a traditional desk,” said Mark Peek, managing director and head, Workday Ventures, in a statement. “We support EduMe because of its innovative training and learning platform that helps organizations navigate change and grow while serving an ever-expanding deskless workforce.”

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Apple is still bigger than all these companies combined

    King Apple still towers over its megacap peers despite the tech selloff

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Huawei Ranks No. 5 in U.S. Patents in Sign of Chinese Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is continuing to move up the list of companies getting the most U.S. patents, according to a new study of patenting activity that shows Chinese firms are increasingly responsible for a greater share of the world’s innovation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Dr

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Intel names two to top exec roles

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Omicron Pushes Hong Kong’s Import Supply Chain to Brink of Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s omicron outbreak is dealing a double whammy to businesses.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronNot only will new social distancing curbs crimp revenue for retail

  • Oil Rallies With Equity Markets Before U.S. Releases Energy Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil recovered as European equities bounced back, with crude continuing to follow the fortunes of wider markets in the first weeks of 2022.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and Omicr

  • Delivery Hero wants to be in position to be profitable in 2023 - CEO

    Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Oestberg told Reuters on Tuesday that the German company wants to be in a position to break even at group level in 2023. He said Delivery Hero doesn't need acquisitions but would look at them if the price is right. Delivery Hero last month acquired a majority stake in Spanish delivery startup Glovo.

  • Starbucks workers tally second union vote victory after ruling

    Starbucks (SBUX) baristas in upstate New York became the second store to unionize, both in the Buffalo area, adding momentum to an emerging effort for national recognition.

  • The 26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home

    You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.

  • Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec -CPCA

    BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday. Tesla's December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34% higher than November's sales. It also brought Tesla's total sales of China-made cars for last year to at least 473,078, according to Reuters' calculations of CPCA's data, which prior to April did not publish figures for Tesla's China-made car exports.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...