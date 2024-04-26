Eduspec Holdings Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: RM0.01 loss per share (vs RM0.005 loss in FY 2023)

Eduspec Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EDUSPEC) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM22.2m (up 148% from FY 2023).

Net loss: RM10.1m (loss widened by RM9.34m from FY 2023).

RM0.01 loss per share (further deteriorated from RM0.005 loss in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the It Learning segment contributing a total revenue of RM11.7m (53% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM14.9m amounted to 67% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM8.92m (51% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of RM106.0k. Explore how EDUSPEC's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Eduspec Holdings Berhad shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

