Edward Keenan and Marilynn Rokes Join A.I.M. Mutual Business Development, Underwriting Team

·2 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Keenan and Marilynn Rokes joined the A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies' business development and underwriting team June 14. A.I.M. Mutual is a New England workers' compensation insurance carrier headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

(PRNewsfoto/A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Compani)
(PRNewsfoto/A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Compani)

As Senior Business Development Specialist, Ed is responsible for market research and expansion throughout New England, building broker relationships for A.I.M. Mutual and its agency operation, The Fairway Agency. He reports to Kevin Snyder, Senior Manager, Underwriting and Business Development. Ed brings more than 20 years of commercial lines underwriting and business development management experience to A.I.M. Mutual. Most recently, Ed was Business Development Manager for Orchid Insurance and Senior Territory Manager-Commercial Middle Market for Nationwide Insurance in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. Previously he specialized in workers' compensation for PMC Insurance Group and spent 16 years with Hanover Insurance, managing C/L in various markets.

Marilynn Rokes is a Senior Underwriter, responsible for risk evaluation, selection and retention of new and existing accounts throughout New England. In this capacity she reports to Underwriting Manager James Marcoulier. Previously, she was with Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services (RAIS) for more than 20 years, specializing in workers' compensation. Her responsibilities ranged from underwriting new business and renewals to a full complement of workers' compensation services. As a former member of the RAIS Placement Team, she placed all lines of commercial insurance for a group of agency members.

A.I.M. Mutual insures more than 18,000 businesses throughout New England and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. In recent months, A.I.M. Mutual has been singled out for taking the initiative in workers' compensation service throughout the course of the pandemic. To learn more visit www.aimmutual.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edward-keenan-and-marilynn-rokes-join-aim-mutual-business-development-underwriting-team-301355425.html

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

