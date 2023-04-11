Edward Kernaghan of Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT) Just Spent CA$277k On Shares

Potential Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT) shareholders may wish to note that insider Edward Kernaghan recently bought CA$277k worth of stock, paying CA$2.95 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Roots

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Edward Kernaghan was not their only acquisition of Roots shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$443k worth of shares at a price of CA$3.04 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$2.91 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Edward Kernaghan was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Edward Kernaghan purchased 527.90k shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$2.86. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Roots

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 12% of Roots shares, worth about CA$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Roots Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Roots shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Roots and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

