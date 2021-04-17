U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7900
    +0.0740 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,254.45
    +619.58 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Edward Snowden's NFT sold for $5.5 million at auction for charity

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Edward Snowden's NFT has sold for a whopping 2,224 Etherium or around $5.5 million at an auction that lasted for a day. Entitled Stay Free, the digital artwork uses the pages from the landmark court ruling that found the National Security Agency's mass surveillance activities to be in violation of the law to form an image of the whistleblower's face based on a photo taken by Platon. It was made using open source software, and like other NFTs, was signed and verified.

Stay Free's auction result far surpasses the already-outrageous amount of money ($2.9 million) Jack Dorsey got for an NFT of his first tweet last month. Like Dorsey, Snowden won't be pocketing the auction's proceeds: the money will go towards the Freedom of the Press Foundation, the non-profit org where he serves as president. 

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are usually pieces of photos, videos and other digital objects that have been signed and verified by the creator. When someone buys an NFT, they get ownership of a unique piece of code that's stored on a blockchain. As we wrote in our in-depth explanation of what NFTs are, "[Y]ou can duplicate a file a thousand times and they’ll all turn out the same, but only the one tied to an NFT is the real deal." 

While NFTs could help out artists and creators, more and more people have started raising concerns about their environmental impact. When an artist "mints" their work onto a blockchain so that they can make an NFT, they start a process that uses a lot of computing power and energy. The Freedom of the Press vows to purchase carbon offsets equivalent to the footprint of Snowden's NFT and "will share specifics on that process soon."

  • Apple Music pays a penny per stream, double Spotify's rate

    But Spotify users typically stream more songs, leading to higher payouts overall.

  • Acclaimed 'Skyrim' mod 'The Forgotten City' hits consoles and PC this summer

    It's an updated, standalone version of the award-winning mystery experience.

  • Graphic: U.S. bond, equity funds lure money inflows as bond yields drop

    U.S. Treasury yields dropped this week, helped by the release of U.S. consumer prices data which showed inflation was not rising wildly, giving the Federal Reserve ample room to keep policy loose. U.S. equity funds received $2.1 billion worth of inflows, as the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones index hit record highs this week, buoyed by optimism over strong second-quarter earnings.

  • U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

    The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-annual foreign exchange report issued by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said it will commence "enhanced engagement" with Taiwan and continue such talks with Vietnam and Switzerland after the Trump administration labeled the latter two as currency manipulators in December.

  • Technology stocks lead S&P 500, Dow to record highs

    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Thursday as easing inflation concerns boosted demand for richly valued technology stocks, while upbeat earnings reports and strong March retail sales raised hopes of a broader economic rebound. The S&P information technology and communication services indexes, which include Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc, led gains after underperforming last month.

  • JPMorgan Sells $13 Billion of Bonds in Largest Bank Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sold $13 billion of bonds Thursday, the largest deal ever by a bank, taking advantage of some of the cheapest borrowing costs in years to boost its capital after the Federal Reserve let pandemic relief measures lapse.The deal, which followed the bank’s best quarter ever, hit the market as corporate borrowers continue to see heavy demand for debt that provides a decent premium over Treasuries. Order books grew to about $26 billion, allowing JPMorgan to trim the interest on the debt from the relatively high spreads it initially offered, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The jumbo offering may have been related to recent changes in regulatory relief for banks, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Arnold Kakuda.Treasuries liquidity disappeared in March 2020. In response, the Fed told banks they didn’t have to factor in Treasuries or deposits when calculating their supplementary leverage ratios, which tells them how much capital to set aside to back up their holdings. That exemption went away two weeks ago.Banks were left in the position of needing to sell Treasuries or add capital, and JPMorgan’s sale of unsecured debt will help it meet total loss-absorbing capacity, or TLAC, requirements, and put the ratio back in balance, Kakuda said.The bank signaled Wednesday that it would do something. “We have levers to manage SLR and we will,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak told analysts on a quarterly earnings call. The company declined to comment further on Thursday.Including today’s sale, JPMorgan has raised $22 billion in the U.S. dollar investment-grade bond market this year, more than any other major U.S. bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Banks are always going to be hefty issuers, which lends a certain opportunism to tapping the markets especially when funding is still so cheap,” said Jesse Rosenthal, a senior analyst at CreditSights.The longest portion of the five-part offering, a 31-year security, will yield 107 basis points above Treasuries, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The sale follows strong first-quarter earnings, including a 15% increase in fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue and a $5.2 billion release from its credit reserves. Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also sold bonds Thursday.The previous largest bond sale by a bank also came from JPMorgan, a $10 billion offering in April 2020, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. JPMorgan is the sole bookrunner of the sale, and the proceeds are marked for general corporate purposes.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mercedes sales in China help accelerate Daimler profit

    Soaring Chinese demand for luxury Mercedes-Benz cars and higher prices drove a better-than-expected profit for Daimler in the first quarter, helping it navigate the coronavirus crisis. Mercedes-Benz sales in China hit 220,520 vehicles in the quarter, a rise of 60%, and outmatched the German carmaker's performance in Europe where they were up 1.8% to 192,302. "Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter," Daimler AG said in a statement on Friday.

  • China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Bank of Japan official played down the potential for China’s digital yuan to threaten the dollar’s position as the world’s main reserve currency.“The dollar’s status as the key global currency won’t change so easily,” said Kazushige Kamiyama, head of the BOJ’s payment systems department and the person in charge of looking into a virtual Japanese currency. “In fact, the dollar’s advantage may strengthen further if the U.S. goes with digitalization.”A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward a digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The People’s Bank of China has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in cities across the country.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates.The pandemic has also accelerated the use of cashless payments, even in Japan where banknotes and coins are still used in a majority of transactions.Kamiyama said the BOJ had no specific plans for a pilot test at this point, but he denied that the central bank was lagging its peers.“The BOJ isn’t behind” in the study of a digital currency, Kamiyama said.The BOJ started the first phase of its own technical experiments on digital currencies last week and is participating in group studies on them with the Bank for International Settlements and six major central banks including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.The group in October said the introduction of digital currencies shouldn’t undermine the stability of the current financial system.“No single digital currency from a central bank is likely to conquer the world as long as everyone continues to work on improving their settlement systems,” Kamiyama said.(Updates with more comments from Kamiyama)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon's Bezos: Union defeat does not bring 'comfort'

    Jeff Bezos said in his shareholder letter that Amazon must 'do a better job for our employees'.

  • Suze Orman thinks a market crash could be imminent — here's what to do

    Warren Buffett's famous economic measurement shows Orman might be onto something.

  • China's Geely targets slice of premium electric car market with 'startup' brand Zeekr

    NINGBO, China/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Geely, owner of Volvo Cars, on Thursday launched a high-end electric vehicle (EV) brand named Zeekr, targeting China's growing appetite for premium EVs that has boosted sales for Tesla and Chinese peer Nio. Parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile said last month they would jointly invest 2 billion yuan ($306 million) in the new venture, seeking to position Zeekr as a startup under Geely group, also known overseas for its 9.7% stake in Germany's Daimler AG. The price tags for Zeekr cars will be around 300,000 yuan, and Flynn Chen, Zeekr's vice president, said the brand will explore new sales and marketing methods, including allowing customers to subscribe to car-using rights and offering a stake in the company to car buyers.

  • Credit Suisse sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos

    A pension fund filed a lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG on Friday in a U.S. court, accusing the Swiss bank of misleading investors and mismanaging risk exposure to high-risk clients, including Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. The pension fund, City of St. Clair Shores Police & Fire Retirement System, based in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, filed the class action lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, alleging violations of federal securities laws.

  • Greensill Administrators Probing Transfers to Founder’s Brother

    (Bloomberg) -- Administrators to the Australian holding company of Greensill Capital have asked it to clarify a series of payments linked to the brother of founder Lex Greensill, amounting to $174 million.In a report prepared ahead of a creditor meeting scheduled for April 22, Grant Thornton says it’s seeking details on several transactions identified as “payment of proceeds PG Family Trust.”Transactions were recorded between October and December 2019 in a liability account labeled “Repayable Within a Year,” according to the report.“Management have indicated that these transactions in part relate to the sale of shares by Peter Greensill, however at this stage we are not in possession of sufficient documentation to confirm,” the administrators said.“We have made additional inquiries of the directors and management in relation to this account,” they said.A New York-based spokesman for Greensill Capital declined to comment.The report also states administrators couldn’t find record of payment for transferring ownership of the Greensill’s family farming company to Peter Greensill in April last year.The administrators took charge of Greensill Capital Pty Ltd. last month after the lender failed to extend insurance on some of the loans it sourced and packaged. They are now looking to recover cash for creditors, including employees, the Greensill family trust, Credit Suisse Group AG and Softbank Group Corp. They also recommended creditors wind up the company at next week’s meeting.The holding company has $777 million of receivables owed by the U.K. operating unit, and $1.1 billion of external debt, according to the report.The 37 employees of the unit are likely to be paid in full, while any payment to unsecured creditors will depend on the recovery of assets in the U.K. and Germany.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Graphic: The cycle turns - Emerging central banks hike rates in March

    Emerging market central banks delivered five net interest rate hikes in March, marking the end of an easing cycle which started in 2019 as central banks in the developing world grapple with rising inflation pressures. Across a group of 37 central banks in developing economies, policy makers in Ukraine, Georgia, Brazil, Turkey and Russia raised interest rates, many delivering bigger hikes than expected. This follows a total of two net interest rate cuts in February.

  • Gold hits seven-week peak as retreating U.S. yields boost appeal

    Gold prices rose to a seven-week high on Friday and were on track for their best week since mid-December as retreating U.S. Treasury yields and a softer dollar bolstered the metal's appeal. Spot gold jumped 0.9% to $1,779.00 per ounce by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,783.55. "We've had many investors abandon some positions because of some extreme technical selling we saw with Treasury yields and that has really provided a strong backdrop here for gold prices to continue to appreciate."

  • Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings

    The defense team for Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will ask a Canadian court to delay upcoming hearings in her U.S. extradition case, the court said on Friday. Meng's U.S. extradition hearings have lasted more than two years and she is scheduled to be back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on April 26. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the application was a result of an agreement announced last week in a Hong Kong court between Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and HSBC regarding publication of internal documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • The cycle turns: Emerging central banks hike rates in March

    Emerging market central banks delivered five net interest rate hikes in March, marking the end of an easing cycle which started in 2019 as central banks in the developing world grapple with rising inflation pressures. Across a group of 37 central banks in developing economies, policy makers in Ukraine, Georgia, Brazil, Turkey and Russia raised interest rates, many delivering bigger hikes than expected. This follows a total of two net interest rate cuts in February.

  • Dow hits milestone, S&P breaks record high on tech rally

    The S&P 500 scored its second closing high this week, and the Dow surpassed its previous peak on April 9. The Nasdaq Composite finished above 14,000 for the first time since Feb. 16 and is now down less than 1% from its Feb. 12 record high ending. The S&P information technology sector also hit an all-time high.

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • This is the trap question in a salary negotiation

    Hiring experts say it’s a risky move for a job applicant to give a number when asked about salary.