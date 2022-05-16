U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

EDWARDS ANNOUNCES KEY EVENTS FOR EUROPCR 2022

PARIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) announced key events for the company during EuroPCR 2022, the annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI). The event takes place May 17 to 20 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

Edwards Lifesciences logo. (PRNewsFoto/Edwards Lifesciences Corporation)
Edwards Lifesciences logo. (PRNewsFoto/Edwards Lifesciences Corporation)

Among the scheduled data presentations are a EuroPCR 2022 abstract submission and three late-breaking clinical trials:

  • Staging aortic stenosis based on cardiac damage: evolution and two-year outcomes – On May 17, results from a pooled analysis of patients treated in the PARTNER 2 and 3 trials undergoing either transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement (AVR) will be discussed, focusing on the impact of AVR on progression or regression of extra-valvular cardiac damage and its association with subsequent prognosis.

  • Transcatheter tricuspid valve repair: CLASP TR study one-year results – On May 19, one-year results of the Edwards PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system will be discussed. One-year results were previously presented on April 4, 2022, at the 71st Annual Scientific Session and Expo (ACC.22) in Washington, D.C., and patient outcomes from the trial demonstrated significant tricuspid regurgitation (TR) reduction. The Edwards PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system is approved for use in Europe.

  • TriCLASP post-market study: 30-day outcomes – On May 19, 30-day outcomes of the Edwards PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system will be presented. This will be the first data presentation from the TriCLASP post-market study, which is following outcomes of patients at centers throughout Europe whose tricuspid valve disease was treated with the Edwards PASCAL system.

  • Cardioband TR early feasibility study: one-year results – On May 19, one-year results of the Edwards Cardioband tricuspid valve reconstruction system will be discussed. Six-month results were presented in June 2021 at TVT: The Structural Heart Summit in Chicago, showing favorable 30-day outcomes sustained at six months.

About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements based on a number of factors as detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These filings, along with important safety information about our products, may be found at Edwards.com.

The Edwards Cardioband System, and the Edwards PASCAL Systems are for professional use where CE marking is accepted. For a listing of indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events, please refer to the Instructions for Use (consult eifu.edwards.com where applicable). Edwards devices placed on the European market meeting the essential requirements referred to in Article 3 of the Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC bear the CE marking of conformity.

In the United States INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICES. CAUTION: Limited to investigational use in the United States. These devices are limited to investigational use and not available for marketing or commercial sale in the United States.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, the stylized E logo, Cardioband, CLASP, PARTNER, PASCAL and TriCLASP are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edwards-announces-key-events-for-europcr-2022-301547659.html

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

