Is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation's (NYSE:EW) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Edwards Lifesciences' (NYSE:EW) stock up by 5.5% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Edwards Lifesciences' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Edwards Lifesciences is:

25% = US$1.5b ÷ US$6.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.25 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Edwards Lifesciences' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Edwards Lifesciences has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.8% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Edwards Lifesciences' moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Edwards Lifesciences' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Edwards Lifesciences''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Edwards Lifesciences Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Edwards Lifesciences doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Edwards Lifesciences' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

