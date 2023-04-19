U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES TO HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON APRIL 26, 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

Edwards Lifesciences logo. (PRNewsFoto/Edwards Lifesciences Corporation)
To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. The call will also be available live and archived on the "Investor Relations" section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.

About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences, is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring.  We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edwards-lifesciences-to-host-earnings-conference-call-on-april-26-2023-301800022.html

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation