Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Might Become A Compounding Machine

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Edwards Lifesciences is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$8.7b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Edwards Lifesciences has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Edwards Lifesciences compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences here for free.

So How Is Edwards Lifesciences' ROCE Trending?

Edwards Lifesciences deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 68% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 24%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

On a side note, Edwards Lifesciences has done well to reduce current liabilities to 13% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line On Edwards Lifesciences' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Edwards Lifesciences has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

