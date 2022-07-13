EECOL Electric Signs Partnership with Plug and Play in Canada to Advance AI and Technology Innovation in Alberta Region

CALGARY, AB and EDMONTON, AB, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EECOL Electric has announced its new partnership with global innovation platform Plug and Play. EECOL Electric is one of the first partners to officially have joined Plug and Play's new Sector Agnostic Program in Alberta and will work directly with selected startups in advancing AI and ML innovation and adaption across Alberta and the region.

Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)

"We are excited to partner with the industry leader Play and Plug to accelerate our transformation and strategic plan. EECOL is also thrilled to be Plug and Play's first corporate partner in the AI/ML space as we work to bring greater value and solutions to Western Canadians. Having Plug and Play in Alberta allows us to partner with the local startup community to deliver solutions on a large scale. Given today's market conditions, those on the leading edge of innovation will have a competitive and commercial advantage. By combining EECOL's 103 years of success with Plug and Play's proven track record, we look forward to delivering exceptional value that will provide our customers with a rich and satisfying experience," said Sean Grasby, President of EECOL Electric.

The announcement was made at Plug and Play Alberta's recent EXPO Day event in Calgary, Alberta. EECOL Electric's Winn Tran, VP of Technology attended the event. He stated, "EECOL is proud to foster a new generation of innovation and extremely excited to work with some great talent."

Plug and Play launched its Alberta location in January 2022 with three initial program focus areas: Sustainability, Health, and Sector Agnostic with an emphasis in AI and Machine Learning. Plug and Play is committed to building a world-class innovation platform in Alberta to attract top technology companies and talent, support investment in the Alberta region, and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow to propel digital transformation across the province.

"We are very proud to announce EECOL Electric as our first Corporate Partner for the Sector Agnostic Program in Alberta. EECOL has been a leader in electrical material supply for over 100 years, and through our partnership, we will work together to lay the foundation for the next 100 years of business," said Kevin Dahl, Director of Plug and Play Alberta.

Story continues

EECOL Electric has been an engaged member and supportive partner to the Alberta Sector Agnostic program and startups, delivering considerable value to participating startups. For startups interested in joining the platform to work directly with EECOL Electric, please apply today: www.pnptc.com/join

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Innovate Edmonton, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting start-ups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 40+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize start-up acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About EECOL Electric

Founded in 1919, EECOL Electric is an electrical wholesaler that provides material and technical support to the construction, industrial and residential markets from over 60 locations in Western Canada. EECOL is driven to provide exceptional service, proprietary solutions, and a complete product portfolio to a diverse range of customers' electrical requirements in automation, utility, lighting, data communication, wire & cable, power distribution, and renewable energy. EECOL's company culture is built on respect, integrity, honesty, and a shared passion for delivering a positive, memorable experience for our customers, partners, and communities. Visit www.eecol.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eecol-electric-signs-partnership-with-plug-and-play-in-canada-to-advance-ai-and-technology-innovation-in-alberta-region-301585627.html

SOURCE Plug and Play