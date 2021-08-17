EEI Corporation Signs Enterprise Agreement with OpenSpace for Automated Construction Site Photo-Documentation

Manila-based construction company will use OpenSpace's 360° site documentation and analysis platform to improve collaboration among onsite and offsite personnel

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the global leader in AI-powered 360° construction photo-documentation and analysis, today announced a new enterprise agreement with EEI Corporation, a top-rated international construction and engineering company based in the Philippines.

The OpenSpace platform in action comparing a site photo to the project's BIM.

EEI is currently utilizing OpenSpace on more than a dozen projects, including the Grand Hyatt Manila Residences – South Tower, The Seasons Residences, and the SMDC Light 2 Residencies facilitated through Digiscript, a regional seller partner based in the Philippines. Other projects using OpenSpace's automated construction documentation technology include infrastructure and electromechanical work.

EEI continually pursues new ways to improve project delivery and exceed client expectations. As part of this goal, the company began exploring different ways to improve collaboration between onsite builders and offsite subject matter experts—a mission that became especially important amid travel and mobility restrictions during the pandemic.

"We thoroughly evaluated several products that were very similar to OpenSpace. In the end, we felt that their solution and its features had the best fit with our Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) Roadmap," said Glenn F. Villaseñor, senior vice president for Business Transformation at EEI. "In addition to enabling our desire to bring the jobsite to our people who are 'off-site,' it was also compelling to let our field operations teams explore the use case for 3D models in their work. It was quite helpful that OpenSpace's technology had built-in integrations with our existing suite of VDC tools, as well."

OpenSpace enables remote collaboration from anywhere in the world by automatically creating a "digital replica" of a construction site through 360° photo documentation. A builder simply attaches a small camera to their hardhat, marks their starting location on the floor plan in the OpenSpace app, and then walks the site as normal. OpenSpace automates image capture and, once the imagery is uploaded, stitches it together to create a navigable "Google Street View"-style digital replica of the site. Collaborators can oversee and manage progress over time, compare site images to the BIM, and make Field Notes to flag specific issues, among other features.

Story continues

"Collaboration using OpenSpace can potentially span various processes, from progress reporting, to quality control, to safety and security, to the handling of other types of project delivery issues," said Norman K. Macapagai, executive vice president for Construction Division at EEI. "We look forward to realizing more value from the use of this technology in the months ahead."

About OpenSpace

Founded in 2017, OpenSpace is a San Francisco-based tech company that is on a mission to bring new levels of transparency and objectivity to construction. Our solutions combine simple 360° cameras, computer vision and AI to make it incredibly easy to capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, share it via the cloud and track progress. To date, our customers have used our platform to capture more than four billion square feet of imagery from active construction projects across thousands of sites in over fifty countries.

About EEI Corporation

A member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies, EEI is one of the leading construction companies in the Philippines, celebrating 90 years of business in 2021. EEI has a broad range of construction and engineering services, with expertise in the construction of infrastructure, buildings, and industrial and electromechanical facilities. The company takes pride in its quadruple-A rating as a General Engineering Contractor, the highest rating for contractors issued by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) under the Department of Trade and Industry. The company stays abreast with the latest developments in technology, materials engineering, and construction methodologies while including its own innovation in the application of its work, making it a preferred provider of construction services to global engineering, procurement, and construction companies. EEI Corporation is a publicly listed and traded corporation in the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Contact: openspace@bulleitgroup.com

OpenSpace Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595612/OpenSpace_platform_in_action.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334408/openspace_blue_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OpenSpace