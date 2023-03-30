U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.00
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,016.00
    +113.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,993.50
    +28.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.70
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.32
    +0.35 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.30
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.07
    -0.90 (-4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4540
    -0.2910 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,733.55
    +682.21 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.25
    +23.28 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.20
    +36.93 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

eEnergy Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.002 (vs UK£0.003 loss in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£15.1m (up 58% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: UK£617.0k (up from UK£932.0k loss in 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 4.1% (up from net loss in 1H 2022).

  • EPS: UK£0.002 (up from UK£0.003 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

eEnergy Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 22% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 9.2% growth forecast for the Commercial Services industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Commercial Services industry.

The company's shares are up 23% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for eEnergy Group (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,

  • Market Rally Picks Up Steam, Here's What To Do; 10 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The stock market rally gained momentum Wednesday, clearing key levels. Microsoft and Micron were among 10 stocks flashing buy signals.

  • 'So absurd': Bernie Sanders says the top 15 hedge fund managers earn more than all the kindergarten teachers in the US — here are 3 of the richest hedgies and what they're invested in

    What we know about the world’s richest.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • Nvidia Stock Is an AI Winner, but How Much Higher Can It Go?

    The big topic at Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent GTC event concerned the opportunity around AI, with the company stressing it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this secular trend. The event came hot on the heels of the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, the improved AI bot trained on both images and text. And fittingly, at the event, NVDA’s CEO Jensen Huang sat down with OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever to talk about all things AI. Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill logged in to get the lowdown

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • First Republic Bank is not currently looking for a buyer

    First Republic Bank is no longer actively looking for a buyer as potential suitors are concerned about the losses they'll have to add to their books with no government backup.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of Latin American oil and gas companies like Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) and Ecopetrol SA (EC), as well as Israeli shipping firm ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. One useful measure to gauge the sustainability of a company's dividend payments is the dividend payout ratio (DPR), which measures total dividends divided by net income.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe company will

  • Schwab Cash Sorting Woes Could Persist, Citi Analyst Says

    Shares of Charles Schwab have tumbled about 35% so far this year as investors reassess the impact of rising interest rates.

  • Sleepy Schwab Bond Fund Notches $2 Billion of Flows in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A bond ETF with no meaningful flows since it was launched more than three years ago just got an injection of nearly $2 billion.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostAssets in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (ticker

  • 3 International Stocks With Strong Dividends and Long-Term Growth Potential

    While U.S. stocks are often among the most popular among dividend investors, there is considerable value to be found among international stocks at the moment. This is due to several factors, including a relatively strong dollar, recent significant outperformance in the U.S. stock market that has outstripped fundamental performance according to several metrics, and fears over geopolitical instability in certain international markets. Below, we will cover three particularly intriguing international dividend stocks that could provide investors with a powerful combination of attractive income alongside long-term growth.

  • In Case You Haven't Heard: Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • DIV ETF Yields 7.3% and Pays Monthly. Here Are the Pros and Cons

    With a monthly dividend payout and a yield that beats inflation, the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) is a tempting choice for dividend investors. However, there are several pros and cons that investors should weigh when it comes to this high-yield ETF. What Does the DIV ETF Do? DIV is another one of Global X’s family of monthly-dividend ETFs, which also includes the likes of the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) and the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSE:SRET). DIV “seeks t

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers