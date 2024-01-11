eEnergy Group Plc's (LON:EAAS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 89% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, eEnergy Group fair value estimate is UK£0.14

eEnergy Group is estimated to be 47% undervalued based on current share price of UK£0.074

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.50m UK£2.00m UK£2.38m UK£2.70m UK£2.97m UK£3.19m UK£3.38m UK£3.52m UK£3.65m UK£3.76m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 18.85% Est @ 13.65% Est @ 10.01% Est @ 7.46% Est @ 5.68% Est @ 4.43% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 2.95% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% UK£1.4 UK£1.7 UK£1.9 UK£2.0 UK£2.1 UK£2.1 UK£2.0 UK£2.0 UK£1.9 UK£1.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£19m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.8m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.6%– 1.5%) = UK£63m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£63m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= UK£30m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£49m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.07, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

AIM:EAAS Discounted Cash Flow January 11th 2024

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at eEnergy Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.025. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for eEnergy Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for EAAS.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For eEnergy Group, we've put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

