eEnergy Group's (LON:EAAS) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in eEnergy Group's (LON:EAAS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for eEnergy Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = UK£1.9m ÷ (UK£50m - UK£17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, eEnergy Group has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.3%.

In the above chart we have measured eEnergy Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For eEnergy Group Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last one year, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 160%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From eEnergy Group's ROCE

To sum it up, eEnergy Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

