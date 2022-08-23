U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.20
    +0.21 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,956.66
    -106.95 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,409.67
    +28.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.63
    +10.88 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.61
    +3.25 (+3.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +16.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    +0.0036 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9980
    -0.0390 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0086 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3280
    -1.1570 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,517.12
    +174.33 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.63
    +6.73 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.68
    -53.11 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

EeroQ bets on helium for its quantum chip design

Frederic Lardinois
·4 min read

It's still early days for quantum computing, but we're currently seeing rapid improvements in the underlying hardware and software foundations for this new computing paradigm. And just like during the early days of classical computing, different hardware players are betting on very different approaches to how to build these machines. There's IonQ with its trapped ion approach, D-Wave using quantum annealing and IBM, Rigetti and others with their bet on building a superconducting gate model machine. All of these approaches have their pros and cons and may eventually find their niches for solving different kinds of problems.

EeroQ, which announced a $7.25 million Series B funding round today, is taking a somewhat different approach to these other players by betting on mass-produced CMOS chips that use electrons floating on liquid helium to power the core of its quantum processors. The advantage of this, the EeroQ team argues, is that it allows for very long coherence times (close to 10 seconds), fast gates and the ability to quickly scale the technology to thousands of qubits (though it isn't quite there yet). The company was founded in 2017 and the team spent the last few years working on the fundamental science behind these designs. The company recently added Princeton Electrical & Computer Engineering Professor Steve Lyon as CTO and completed its headquarter and lab in Chicago.

Image Credits: EeroQ

"We're the only company that is pursuing electrons and helium -- and electrons and helium, it's an almost identical system to silicon spin qubits. [...] The only difference is that what we're trying to do is, instead of having the single electron spin be embedded inside this silicon -- which has all types of possible defects -- [ours] actually floats on top of a layer of liquid helium. The really cool thing here, just from a pure science effective, is that the electron is attracted to its own image and therefore it's trapped naturally," EeroQ CEO Nick Farina explained. Ideally, this means that EeroQ's design will have all of the benefits of spin qubits, including their long coherence time, with the advantage of having a system that can be scaled up more easily. And while noise will always be an issue for any quantum computer design, the electron-on-helium design offers some natural resistance by default. There's a reason, after all, why the current time in quantum computing is typically called the 'noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ)' era.

Image Credits: EeroqQ

"I think there are multiple valid ways to build a quantum computer," Farina said. "And I think that in the NISQ era, over the next five years by the middle of the decade, you're going to see multiple success stories of creating real customer value using different types of qubits. I think there's a point at which scalability will start to separate the field."

That's obviously also what EeroQ's investors are betting on. The company's Series B round was led by B Capital's Ascent Fund, with participation from V Capital, Alumni Ventures, Unbound Ventures and Red Cedar Ventures. B Capital's chair Howard Morgan and its senior principal Morgan Polotan will join the company's board.

In an interview, Howard Morgan noted that he has had a long interest in quantum computing but it wasn't until B Capital's new Ascent Fund closed earlier this year that he had a vehicle for making these more adventurous early-stage investments. "We started talking about Nick [Farina] and what they were doing. And we started to dig in and I realized that it was one of the only very differentiated technologies. It was not going down the paths that all the other people have gone down. It was developed with Michigan State and Princeton University and we had a way to pretty much lock up all the patents and all the intellectual property, so we could work on it because everybody else was ignoring it completely," Morgan said and added that the promise of the technology's scalability was also a major reason why the firm decided to invest.

[vimeo 554443849 w=600 h=338]

Recommended Stories

  • J.M. Smucker CEO: Uncrustables is a ‘$1 billion brand’

    J.M. Smucker CEO Mark Smucker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the JIF peanut butter recall, combating inflation, full-year expectations, and the outlook for profitable growth.

  • Some US Corn Plants Are So Dry They’re Not Producing Ears of Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been so dry in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that corn plants are doing something truly strange: they’re not producing ears of grain. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test RuleThe stalks, whic

  • Scientists finally locate mysterious, missing material in space

    Finding could have vast implications for much of what we know about planets

  • ‘I’m Shocked’: Dry Cornfields on Tour Point to a Smaller US Crop

    (Bloomberg) -- Early stops in southeastern South Dakota along a key US crop tour show a lack of enough rain has stressed corn and soybean plants, hurting potential yields that the world is relying on to avoid shortfalls. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Drago

  • James Webb telescope captures surreal images of Jupiter's auroras

    The James Webb telescope has captured photos of Jupiter that highlight the planet's ghostly auroras.

  • How to watch the Artemis 1 launch online

    Live coverage will be offered throughout the latest pioneering journey

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink will show brain implant progress at a Halloween show-and-tell

    Neuralink will show off its progress in brain implant tech at a Halloween event.

  • This is Where Earth's Water Came From, Scientists Reveal

    In the popular Apple+ TV show For All Mankind, Americans and the Russians are engaged in a race to search and harvest water from the moon. In real life, it turns out the water could be in other places in space, and it could have been the beginning of life on Earth. In a new paper, Japanese scientists who've been studying an asteroid on the edge of the solar system say they may have discovered the origin of water on planet Earth: From one of those asteroids. What's more, they've found other evide

  • Breakthrough over potentially harmful chemicals found in most homes

    US scientists have discovered a low-cost method for destroying chemicals associated with cancer.

  • Epaulette sharks able to walk on land evolving to better survive climate crisis

    Carpet shark species can walk for up to two hours, enabling them to survive increasingly hostile environments, researchers say

  • James Webb: Space telescope reveals 'incredible' Jupiter views

    The James Webb Space Telescope shows the planet's auroras and storms in unprecedented detail.

  • Lack of Rain Seen Stressing US Corn in Early Sign From Crop Tour

    (Bloomberg) -- Early stops in southeastern South Dakota along a key US crop tour show a lack of enough rain has stressed corn and soybean plants, hurting potential yields that the world is relying on to avoid shortfalls. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears T

  • 'One giant leap closer': NASA identifies landing sites in preparation to return humans to moon

    Scientists are excited to explore the moon's polar region, parts of which are perpetually shaded from the sun. and potential landing sites for Artemis III.

  • Nasa identifies 13 'dark areas' of the moon where astronauts will walk

    The US space agency hopes to land the first woman on the lunar surface by 2025 or 2026.

  • This One Basic Measure Can Help Scientists Study Autism

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyHumans are able to recognize faces in less than a second. But important steps take place in the brain during that blip of time, and studying them can shed light on how conditions like autism differ from neurotypicality.Right now, autism is a condition that has scientists stumped because there’s no good way to classify people on a spectrum or determine which support strategies might help them the most, said Emily Jones, a neurocognitive researcher at B

  • NASA begins final preparations for maiden flight of $4.1 billion SLS rocket

    NASA plans to launch its new moon rocket on August 29 to kick off a long-awaited 42-day mission.

  • UFOs? Shooting stars? What are those lights moving across the skies of Eastern Idaho?

    What makes them especially visible is “actually a bit of a marketing ploy.”

  • Nearly all marine species threatened by climate change: Study

    On the current trajectory of global greenhouse gas emissions, nearly all marine species will be at high or critical risk of extinction in less than 80 years, according to a study published Monday by Nature Climate Change.

  • Why does gravity pull us down and not up?

    Gravity feels like it's pulling everything toward Earth, but why? AdventurePhoto/E+ via WikimediaCommons Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why does gravity pull us down and not up? - Gracie, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts Gravity is the reason things with mass or energy are attracted to each other. It is why apples fall toward the ground and planets orbit stars. Magnets attract

  • Max Q: To the moon!!!

    NASA engineers completed final tests of the Space Launch System (SLS), which cleared the way for the mega moon rocket to roll out a few days earlier than planned. The space agency was able to move up the date for the rollout -- when SLS is moved from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center -- because it completed testing of the flight termination system (FTS).