Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 09:33
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NoHo Partners Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20210810173101_7
Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 6.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 6.58 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi