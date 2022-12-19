Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC -- INSIDER INFORMATION -- 19 DECEMBER 2022 AT 10.30



Eezy Plc’s CEO will change

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc and CEO Sami Asikainen have today agreed that Asikainen will immediately leave the CEO position. Sami Asikainen has acted as the CEO of Eezy since 2019.

The recruitment process of a new CEO has been started and the deputy CEO Pasi Papunen has been appointed as the interim CEO. Pasi Papunen has been a member of Eezy’s management team since 2020, being responsible for the professional services business unit (Growth and Renewal). Before Eezy Papunen has served in various management positions in several professional services organisations like Terveystalo.

“I want to thank Sami on behalf of the Board and all Eezy employees for his contribution in developing the company. Eezy has grown into one of the most diversified operators in the field, and we have been building change for the working life together with our employees and customers", says Tapio Pajuharju, the Chairman of the Board of Eezy Plc.





