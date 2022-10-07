U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

Eezy Plc: Dates for the second dividend payment

Eezy Oyj
·1 min read
Eezy Oyj
Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 7 OCTOBER 2022 AT 9.40

Eezy Plc: Dates for the second dividend payment

Eezy Plc’s annual general meeting (AGM) held on 12 April 2022 decided that for the year 2021, a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share be paid in two tranches. The first tranche of the dividend, EUR 0.10 per share, was paid on April 2022.

The second tranche of the dividend, EUR 0.05 per share, will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the company’s shareholder register held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, 20 October 2022. The dividends of this tranche will be paid on 27 October 2022.


Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


