Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 8 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 8.02

Eezy Plc’s financial reporting in 2023

Eezy Plc will publish the Financial Statement Bulletin for year 2022 on 17 February 2023.

The full Financial Statements will be published on week 11.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 13 April 2023 in Helsinki.

Interim reports will be published on the following dates:

January-March: 9 May 2023

January-June: 8 August 2023

January-September: 7 November 2023





For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



