Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 2021 Financial statements bulletin

Eezy Oyj
·1 min read
  • EEZY.HE
Eezy Oyj
Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 11 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 9:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 2021 Financial statements bulletin

Eezy Plc will publish the Financial statements bulletin on year 2021 on Thursday 17 February 2022 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held
on 17 February 2022 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at
https://eezy.videosync.fi/2021-q4-tulos

The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.


Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



