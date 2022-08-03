U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report

Eezy Oyj
·1 min read
  • EEZY.HE
Eezy Oyj
Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC --   INVESTOR NEWS -- 3 AUGUST 2022 AT 12:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-6/2022 on Tuesday 9 August 2022 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held
on 9 August 2022 at 13.00 (Finnish time) at
https://eezy.videosync.fi/2022-q2
  
The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.


Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



