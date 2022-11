Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 2 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 9:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q3/2022 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-9/2022 on Tuesday 8 November 2022 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held

on 8 November 2022 at 13.00 (Finnish time) at

https://eezy.videosync.fi/2022-q3



The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913