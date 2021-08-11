Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.30
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc
Eezy Plc has received on 10 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 25 % on 10 August 2021.
NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
% of
% of
Total of both in %
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
24.85 %
0
24.85 %
24 849 375
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
29.40 %
29.40 %
-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect
FI4000322326
6 174 881
0
24.85 %%
0
SUBTOTAL A
6 174 881
24.85 %
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913