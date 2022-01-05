U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Evli Bank

Eezy Oyj
EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 13.45

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Evli Bank

Eezy Plc has received on 5 January 2022 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, from Evli Bank Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded 5 % on 4 January 2022.

Evli Bank Plc owns 100% of Evli Rahastoyhtiö Oy that manages the Evli Suomi Pienyhtiöt fund.

Evli Bank Plc’s total ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of
shares and voting rights

% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.48 %

0

5.48 %

25 046 815

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

-

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000322326

1 371 699

0

5.48 %

0

SUBTOTAL A

1 371 699

5.48 %


Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913


