EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 13.45
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Evli Bank
Eezy Plc has received on 5 January 2022 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, from Evli Bank Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded 5 % on 4 January 2022.
Evli Bank Plc owns 100% of Evli Rahastoyhtiö Oy that manages the Evli Suomi Pienyhtiöt fund.
Evli Bank Plc’s total ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.48 %
0
5.48 %
25 046 815
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect
Direct (SMA 9:5)
Indirect
FI4000322326
1 371 699
0
5.48 %
0
SUBTOTAL A
1 371 699
5.48 %
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913