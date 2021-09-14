U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Eezy Plc strengthens labour import channels by purchasing Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy

Eezy Oyj
·2 min read
EEZY OYJ -- PRESS RELEASE -- 14 September 2021 at 11.00

Eezy Plc strengthens labour import channels by purchasing Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy

Eezy Plc strengthens its import of labour from outside Finland through its purchase of Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy, which is a company that imports labour to Finland from several eastern European countries. Established in 2018, Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy has seen rapid growth in turnover, which now stands at approximately EUR 4 million.

Eezy has extensive experience in the import of labour, with hundreds of professionals from outside Finland being employed annually by Finnish employers and under Finnish employment conditions. The acquisition will significantly diversify Eezy’s supply channels and expand its network of professionals. Samu Isosalo, CEO at Triton Henkilöstöpalvelut Oy, will transfer over to Eezy Plc. He will be responsible for Eezy’s foreign labour supply channels and operational development.

“We view this acquisition both as a necessity and one of the most important solutions to the labour shortage in Finland. Our objective is to provide improved service to our clients by bringing in professionals to meet the growing need for labour. With Triton’s competent team, we will continue expanding our international supply channels and making it easier to find labour. We wish to also help employees coming from outside Finland succeed and find humane living conditions for the duration of their stay, both for the long and short term,” says Sami Asikainen, CEO at Eezy Plc.

“I am delighted that our team has managed to create a working solution for our clients in need of labour, as well as the hundreds of foreign professionals, in such a short time. Transparency and looking after our employees are at the core of our operations. It makes me extremely happy that our team gets to be part of Eezy’s positive group and that we will be able to develop imports into an even more robust and efficient service for Finnish companies with Eezy’s resources,” Samu Isosalo says.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Eezy Plc

Sami Asikainen, CEO
sami.asikainen@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915



