U.S. markets open in 8 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.25
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,844.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,000.00
    -14.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.45
    -0.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.20
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.25 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1485
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7280
    +0.1530 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,754.52
    -1,106.88 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.14
    -30.60 (-6.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Eezy Plc's Interim Report 1-9/2022: Revenue grew by 16 percent

Eezy Oyj
·7 min read
Eezy Oyj
Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC --   INTERIM REPORT   -- 8 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 8:00

Eezy Plc's Interim Report 1–9/2022: Revenue grew by 16 percent

JulySeptember 2022

  • Revenue was EUR 67.3 million (EUR 58.3 million in July–September 2021).

  • EBITDA was EUR 6.8 million (6.5).

  • EBIT was EUR 4.7 million (4.7) and was 7.0% of revenue (8.0%).

  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.14 (0.13).

  • Revenue grew by 16%.

  • The impact of higher sick-leave costs was EUR 0.6 million more than in the comparison period. Their impact is starting to get partially offset in pricing.

January–September 2022

  • Revenue was EUR 185.4 million (EUR 142.9 million in January–September 2021).

  • EBITDA was EUR 13.6 million (14.2*).

  • EBIT was EUR 7.3 million (8.6*) and was 3.9% of revenue (6.0%).

  • Earnings per share was EUR 0.21 (0.22).

  • Revenue grew by 30%.

  • Business continued to normalize from Corona conditions, but EUR 2.3 million higher sick-leave costs than last year have negatively affected profit.

*) 1–9/2021 EBITDA and EBIT included EUR 2.7 million non-recurring income (Corona subsidy EUR 1.0 million, VAT refund EUR 1.7 million).

Outlook for 2022 (since 8 August 2022)

Eezy expects revenue to grow and EBIT to be 5-6% of revenue in 2022.

Key figures (IFRS)

EUR million, unless
otherwise specified

7–9/2022

7–9/2021

1–9/2022

1–9/2021

1–12/2021

Revenue

67.3

58.3

185.4

142.9

203.3

EBITDA

6.8

6.5

13.6

14.2

19.5

EBITDA, %

10.1%

11.1%

7.3%

10.0%

9.6%

EBIT

4.7

4.7

7.3

8.6

11.8

EBIT, %

7.0%

8.0%

3.9%

6.0%

5.8%

EPS, undiluted, EUR

0.14

0.13

0.21

0.22

0.31

EPS, diluted, EUR

0.13

0.13

0.21

0.22

0.30

Net debt / EBITDA

-

-

3.0 x

2.6 x

2.4 x

Chain-wide revenue

94.1

86.1

265.2

215.8

305.5

CEO Sami Asikainen:

Growth continued - profit needs improvement

"Our revenue grew by 16 percent in the third quarter to the highest-ever amount of 67.3 million euro. Our growth has been most rapid in the professional services area. Our largest business area, staffing services, continued good growth boosted by the recovery of the horeca sector. We are satisfied with the significant improvement of our profit and profitability compared to the early part of the year. Despite the grown revenue and moderate profitability, we missed our targets and have started corrective actions.

Wide customer base and diversified service portfolio are our strengths

Our greatest strength in the current weakly forecastable environment is our wide customer base and our diversified service portfolio. However, the economic outlook, energy prices and inflation affect many of our customers. In this quarter the impact was most clearly seen in the customers of our franchisees. Many large industrial and constriction customers have decreased production, and thus the usage of our employees has decreased in these companies.

In the staffing business, the horeca, retail and office sectors still grew. In addition, the rapid growth in usage of foreign labor helps to increase our revenue and helps our customers regarding the workforce availability. The workforce shortages, willingness for flexibility and changing attitudes for work support the growth of our markets in the long run. In the short term, our strength is in the base of thousands of customers and approx. 30 000 staffed employees. The employees work under more than a hundred different collective agreements and all over Finland. The wide sector scope, as well as the grown volume of the social sectors, protects us in the difficult times.

In line with our strategy, we have consistently built new business areas. New services widen the service offering for our customers and our employees. From the perspective of the company and our owners, the widening improves our total profitability and decreases our sensitivity to economic changes. The employee experience, service design and change management services of Eezy Flow grow rapidly and are clearly our most profitable units. The Eezy light entrepreneur business is a digital platform business that nicely scales volume into profit improvement. Also this business has grown during the year. As a total, the revenue share of these working life services continued to grow by 3 percentage points in this quarter.

Eezy Flow in wild speed

Eezy Flow does important work by improving the Finnish working life and helping companies in their growth and changes. Eezy Flow is definitely the unit with the highest growth this year, by all measurements. We have quickly grown to a significant data, coaching, consulting and change management services house. In addition to the organic growth, the acquisitions of Leidenshcaft and Siqni has boosted our revenue and profit. We will reach approx. 10 million euro annual revenue level in this unit, which enjoys excellent profitability especially regarding the scalable research and data services. The data related services make half of the unit's revenue.

Operational profitability develops into right direction

Our revenue has grown 30 percent in this year. The substantial growth has not yet fully materialized in our profit and profitability. However, I am still satisfied with the direction of our operational profitability development and the results from our recent actions. For example, we have turned the Eezy Valmennuskeskus that made losses in the first year-half, back into profitable by clarifying the business and by taking cost control actions. During the quarter we have been able to offset the negative gross margin developments caused by the sick-leaves with new price increases and pricing models.

The cumulative EBIT from 1-9/2022 is 7.3 million euro, but the 3.9 percent profitability is far from our long-term targets. The profit development is to the right direction, if we take the approx. 0.7 million euro negative impact from the horeca restrictions in Q1 and the sick-leaves' negative profit impact of 2.3 million euro more than last year into account. Taking these external matters and the year 2021 non-recurring income (corona subsidy, VAT handling) into account, our profit growth has been excellent.

Economic outlook shifts focus to profitability

The starting point into 2022 was great. We built our organization and operational plans for high growth. The growth has been high enough, but sadly the Corona related costs have ruined our profit development. The aggressive offensive of Russia into Ukraine and its negative impacts to Finnish people and companies have grown.

The economic environment has a record high amount of uncertainties and forecasting is historically difficult.

During the current quarter we have started several cost reduction programs and during the remaining part of the year we will accommodate our business to the slowing markets. Our goal is to decrease the fixed costs by approx. one million euro on annual basis. Increasing our operational efficiency is necessary for maintaining our competitiveness and capability to invest into long-term success factors.

I have served as the CEO the whole three years of the current Eezy's history. This period has contained an exceptional number of unprecedented crises. Despite the challenging environment, our organization has good spirits and a feeling of togetherness. I trust that we Eezyens will overcome the future challenges with success."


Result publication event:

A Finnish-language briefing for analysts and media will be held on 8 November 2022 at 13.00 Finnish time as a webcast at https://eezy.videosync.fi/2022-q3

The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation material will be available at the company website at https://eezy.fi/en/financials/reports-and-presentations/ before the conference. A recording of the webcast will be available at the same website later.


Attachment: Interim Report January–September 2022 in PDF format


Further information:

Sami Asikainen
CEO
sami.asikainen@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Breaking Down Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Before Earnings

    Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) third quarter earnings report on November 8 will be heavily covered with famed investor Warren Buffett controlling a significant stake in the company. Trading near its 52-week high of $77.13 seen in August, a strong Q3 report could help the stock reach new highs.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • Meta reportedly to begin large-scale layoffs this week

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details a new report that Facebook parent company Meta is planning for major job cuts this week.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 88.24% and 1.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Today

    Higher interest rates and the prospect of a Republican Congress were enough to send these clean energy stocks lower.

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Diamondback (FANG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.46% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy on Sale and Never Look Back

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 stocks to buy on sale and never look back. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and current market trends and go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Buy on Sale and Never Look Back. In the third quarter of […]

  • Lidar makers Ouster, Velodyne announce all-stock merger

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses how Ouster and Velodyne stocks are trading following the announcement of a merger.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -36.36% and 1.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $1.9 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $1.9 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • Why Moderna Stock Jumped on Monday

    Durable coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose by over 3.5% in price on Monday, nearly quadrupling the percentage gain of the S&P 500 index on the day. The move followed news that the company racked up yet another approval from a healthcare authority for a new booster version of its Spikevax coronavirus vaccine. Late Friday after market hours, Moderna announced that the second of its two bivalent booster vaccines targeting the coronavirus had been authorized for use in Canada.

  • What to Expect From Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) Q3 Earnings?

    Occidental's (OXY) third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from strong production, shares repurchases and debt reduction.

  • What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock After Hours?

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are moving higher in Monday's after-hours session after the theater chain announced a partnership with Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). The new partnership will turn some AMC locations in the United States into Zoom Rooms. The rooms will enable companies to bring people from different markets together at the same time for cohesive virtual and in-person events and meeting experiences. "AMC has an abundance of attractive theatres at cent