Efecte Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Mäkinen

Efecte Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • EFECTE.HE
Efecte Oyj
Efecte Oyj

Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Mäkinen
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Taru Mäkinen
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18676/18/8
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-19
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 146 Unit price: 10.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 146 Volume weighted average price: 10.45 EUR

 

Further inquiries:

Lari Nikkanen
Legal Counsel
Efecte Plc
lari.nikkanen@efecte.com
+358 44 491 0833 

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

 


