Efecte Plc: Information about a competitor's appeal against the Social Insurance Institution of Finland's procurement decision

Efecte Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 22 September 2021 at 11:00 am

Efecte Plc: Information about a competitor's appeal against the Social Insurance Institution of Finland's procurement decision

Efecte Plc has been informed, that Sofigate Services Oy has filed an appeal to the Finnish Market Court concerning the procurement decision by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) to choose Efecte Finland Oy as its provider of service management solutions. Efecte released a stock exchange release concerning the procurement decision on the 7th of September 2021. Sofigate Services Oy has also filed a claim for rectification with the Social Insurance Institution of Finland.

The offer made by Sofigate Services Oy came second in the tender. Under the Act on Public Procurement and Concession Contracts, a contracting entity may not award a contract until the Market Court has heard the appeal.

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com


