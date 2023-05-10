U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Ervi

·1 min read
Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Ervi
____________________________________________
 
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ervi, Pertti
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
 
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20230509150554_72
____________________________________________
 
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
 
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1723 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1723 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

 

 

Further enquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen, Head of Legal, +358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

 