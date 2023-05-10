Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hannula

TipRanks

Not so long ago, those keeping a tab on the trends of the 21st century had touted data as ‘the new oil.’ But now, Elon Musk has presented an alternative perspective, stating that lithium batteries should be considered as ‘the new oil.’ In fact, taking the analogy to its logical conclusion, on Monday, Musk was in oil-rich Texas to break ground on a lithium refinery Tesla intends to construct in Corpus Christi. The EV leader plans on splashing out $375 million on the facility so it can produce mor