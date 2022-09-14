U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hovi

Efecte Oyj
·1 min read
Efecte Oyj
Efecte Oyj

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Hovi
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hovi, Niina
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20220913093450_70
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Efecte Plc 2021B Stock Options
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9750 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 9750 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com

 


