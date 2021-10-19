U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,167.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,303.25
    +12.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.20
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.94
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +13.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.42 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.10
    -0.20 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9730
    -0.3390 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,153.55
    -256.83 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,451.19
    -0.44 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.02
    -1.81 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-9/2021 on 27 October 2021 and invitation to a briefing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Efecte Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 19 OCTOBER 2021 AT 9:45 AM

Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-9/2021 on 27 October 2021 and invitation to a briefing

Efecte Plc will publish it’s business review for the period 1-9/2021 on Wednesday 27 October 2021, approximately at 8.30 Finnish time.

An online briefing for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Wednesday 27 October 2021 at 15:00 Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://efecte.videosync.fi/business-review-1-9-2021. The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com.

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Tesla Stock Shifts Higher Monday: Technical Levels To Watch

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading higher Monday in anticipation of the company’s third-quarter earnings report. Tesla is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $1.52 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of 100% from 76 cents per share reported in the same period a year ago. Tesla was up 3.21% at $870.11 at the close. Tesla Daily Chart Analysis After breaking out of what technical traders call a pennant pattern, the stock has been continuing to push higher and i

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • Zillow pauses home purchases, stock drops. Here's what other iBuyers are doing

    Zillow has paused its home purchases, sending its stock plummeting. Here's what Offerpad and Opendoor are doing.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]