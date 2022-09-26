U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Efecte Plc settles the formal delisting tender offer all remaining shares in InteliWISE S.A. at 95.76% of shares and will proceed with squeeze out and delisting

Efecte Oyj
·2 min read
Efecte Oyj
Efecte Oyj

EFECTE PLC  --  PRESS RELEASE --  26 September 2022 at 18.30

Efecte Plc settles the formal delisting tender offer all remaining shares in InteliWISE S.A. at 95.76% of shares and will proceed with squeeze out and delisting

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IT IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR SOLICITATION OF OFFERS TO SELL ANY SECURITIES. INFORMATION REGARDING THE OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTELIWISE S.A. AS ANNOUNCED IN A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLY TO SHAREHOLDERS IN CERTAIN PERMITTED JURISDICTIONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR THE UNITED STATES.

  • Efecte has received subscriptions for 160 562 shares representing 2.34 percent of InteliWISE S.A. (“InteliWISE”) shares in connection with the formal delisting tender offer announced on 16 August 2022. Efecte owns a total of 95.76 percent of InteliWISE shares after settlement of the formal delisting tender offer.

  • Efecte will initiate squeeze-out of the remaining shareholders in InteliWISE and consequently apply for delisting of InteliWISE shares.

Efecte announced on 30 June 2022 that by the end of the initial subscription period of the offer announced on 27 May 2022 (“Offer”) it had received subscriptions and will complete the transaction for shares representing 90.03 percent of InteliWISE shares. In addition, Efecte announced that the acceptance period of the Offer was extended until 6 July 2022 (the “Extension Period”).

On 7 July 2022, Efecte announced that it had received in total subscriptions representing 92.55 percent of shares in InteliWISE. In addition, it was announced that Efecte plans to start acquiring shares from the Warsaw NewConnect alternative marketplace at a maximum price of 3.99 zloty per share for a period of approximately one week.

On 16 August Efecte announced a formal delisting tender offer for all remaining shares in InteliWISE for a cash consideration of PLN 3.99 (approximately EUR 0.84) in cash per share (“Formal Offer”).

By the end of the Formal Offer acceptance period Efecte has received irrevocable subscriptions for an aggregate amount of 160 562 shares representing 2.34 percent of all shares and votes in InteliWISE. After settlement of the Formal Offer Efecte owns a total of 95.76 percent of InteliWISE shares, which exceeds the threshold entitling to squeeze out of the remaining shares in InteliWISE. Actions related to squeeze out and delisting will be started forthwith.


Further inquiries:

Lari Nikkanen
Legal Counsel
+358 44 491 0833
lari.nikkanen@efecte.com

Niilo Fredrikson
CEO
+358 50 356 7177
niilo.fredrikson@efecte.com

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com


