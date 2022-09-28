Effective Technology Transfer Training Course: Focus on Pharmaceutical Products, Including ATMPs and Combination Products (October 11-12, 2022)
Technology transfer (TT) is an increasingly important part of the pharmaceutical industry, with companies expanding the use of third parties for both development and manufacture.
There are few formal guidelines around this subject, but regulators expect companies to get it right for both internal and external transfers. Poorly run transfers can be costly and impact product quality, whereas well-run transfers bring business benefits and assure product quality.
Attending this highly practical course will give participants the tools to help guide them through achieving successful transfers. It is applicable to those making transfers from development to commercial, from commercial to commercial, for scale-up, analytical methods or for 'virtual' companies.
The programme covers pharmaceutical products, including ATMPs and combination products, but does not include medical devices.
Benefits of attending:
Understand that technology transfer (TT) is part of the product life cycle, supported by the pharmaceutical quality system
Know where TT is covered in ICH, FDA, EU, WHO and PIC/S guidelines
Learn the key steps for successful transfers
Know how to engage sending and receiving units (SU and RU) for TT
Understand how product and process understanding enables TT
Apply tools such as quality risk management and clarify risks involved in TT
Understand how change should be handled, eg facility and equipment differences between SU and RU; scale-up
Learn how analytical method transfers are an integral part of TT
Recognise how TT impacts a wide range of companies from innovative to generic, including development, manufacturing, major corporations and 'virtual' companies
Realise how significant business benefits emerge from successful TT
Understand TT for pharmaceutical products, including combination products and ATMPs
Who Should Attend:
This seminar will be of particular interest to all those from the pharmaceutical industry working in:
Development
Manufacturing
Engineering
Quality
The following personnel from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries will also find it beneficial:
Pharmacists
Scientists
Engineers
Quality assurance professionals
Quality control managers
Late-stage product and process development engineers, scientists, pharmacists
Technology scale-up and transfer managers
Validation and qualification specialists
Risk management specialists
Operation managers
Key Topics Covered:
Regulatory guidance and business drivers for TT
ICH Q10
Exercise 1 - What Makes a Successful TT?
Industry guidance for sending and receiving units (SU and RU)
Knowledge
What do SU and RU need?
Exercise 2: Knowledge
Science and risk-based approaches - part one
Science and risk-based approaches - part two
Equipment and utilities
Exercise 3: Equipment at SU and RU
Quality risk management
Project management steps for TT - part one
Exercise 4 - Case Study - Fishbone for TT
Project management steps for TT - part two
Exercise 5: Case Study - Organising TT
Validation and qualification
Exercise 6: SU And RU
Analytical method transfer - part one
Analytical method transfer - part two
Enabling successful TT - 'softer' issues
Speaker
Bruce Davis
Associate
NSF Healthsciences
Bruce Davis runs his own training/consultancy company for science and risk based approaches to Engineering and Process Validation (PV), Quality by Design (QbD), Quality Risk Management, GMP for Engineers and other related topics. He has run many training events for companies both in the UK and internationally and is often invited to speak at international conferences.
He is past Chair of ISPE International Board of Directors and led their case study for practical implementation of QbD. He co-chaired the team updating their Technology Transfer (TT) Guide and carries out training for them and other organisations.
He is a professional engineer and has many years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a wide international knowledge, and understanding of current regulatory approaches in the above topics for both US and EU.
He previously worked at AstraZeneca, where he had a number of responsibilities, including managing international engineering, facilitating QbD and leading changes to qualification practices.
He played a leadership role to set up De Montfort University's MSc distance learning course in QbD.
He is an Associate to NSF Healthsciences, and for them has carried out consultancy and training in the above topic areas, and also for driving down human error.
