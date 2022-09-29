U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,629.57
    -89.47 (-2.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,129.32
    -554.42 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,690.18
    -361.46 (-3.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,666.73
    -48.51 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.31
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9784
    +0.0045 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7700
    +0.0650 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1049
    +0.0164 (+1.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6370
    +0.5150 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,437.37
    -73.82 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.06
    -1.92 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Effectual Public Sector Inc. Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

·2 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, announced today that its public sector arm has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification. Effectual Public Sector Inc. provides mission-critical IT modernization solutions to Federal, State, Local, Education, and Nonprofit organizations. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

effectual (PRNewsfoto/Effectual)
effectual (PRNewsfoto/Effectual)

ISO 9001 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It guides companies in developing a quality management system that aligns with their global business strategy. The ISO 9001 standard places a focus on evidence-based decision-making and accountability across all organizational processes to improve communications, operating efficiency, customer focus, and employee engagement. This enables companies to operate more effectively, provide high levels of customer satisfaction and drives continuous improvement.

"Achieving ISO 9001 certification is part of Effectual's ongoing commitment to achieving and maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance," said Effectual CEO Robb Allen. "This accreditation further reinforces our customer's trust in us as a partner for mission critical digital transformation."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The certification provides a process-oriented approach to documenting and reviewing the structure, responsibilities, and procedures required to achieve effective quality management in an agency to help organizations ensure their customers consistently receive high quality products and services. With demonstrated success in providing innovative cloud solutions, Effectual is continuously evolving its products and implementing new tools to achieve positive customer outcomes.

With the credentials, certifications, and contract vehicles to ensure successful outcomes, Effectual Public Sector Inc.'s US-based teams have the proven ability to architect, build, secure, and manage highly scalable environments.

Effectual holds over 200 AWS Certifications and has achieved the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) designation, AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Mobile Consulting Competency, AWS SaaS Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, and AWS Nonprofit Consulting Competency designations. The company is also a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, AWS Public Sector Partner Programs, as well as the AWS GovCloud (US) and Authority to Operate on AWS Programs.

For more details on ISO 9001:2015, visit: https://www.iso.org/standard/62085.html

About Effectual

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full stack IT modernization. Effectual's deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to enable positive business outcomes with Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/effectual-public-sector-inc-awarded-iso-90012015-certification-301637041.html

SOURCE Effectual Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano's Founding Entity Emurgo to Invest Over $200M to Boost Ecosystem

    The funds will be granted to projects over a three-year period.

  • Bernstein Says Polygon Blockchain Is Bringing Crypto to Consumers

    The blockchain’s success has come from its ability to build a more mainstream customer gateway, the broker said.

  • Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

    There's a lot of debate about how cryptocurrencies add value to the digital world. If developers can't build programs and businesses that benefit from the blockchain itself, what advantage does crypto have? One blockchain that's built for that utility is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and it's the one cryptocurrency that I think is a no-brainer right now.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: What’s the Difference?

    Comparing Bitcoin vs. Ethereum shows that Ether's surging popularity has made it a potent competitor token to bitcoin, even with less market cap and volume.

  • Ericsson (ERIC) to Boost Pine Cellular Network Capabilities

    Ericsson (ERIC) radio solutions will enable Pine Cellular to expand its connectivity footprint, reach more customers and deliver high-speed Internet connectivity.

  • Palo Alto Networks Selected to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada.

  • Discover the Advantages of Crypto Betting

    In plain terms, cryptocurrency refers to a digital currency which is secured by cryptography and can be distributed through a highly efficient peer-to-peer system. The entirety of cryptocurrency works on a system called blockchain.

  • Is Polygon Still a Buy After the Ethereum Merge?

    In the run-up to The Merge, some investors focused on Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) as a potential beneficiary of the major technological upgrade Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was about to undergo. After all, Polygon is generally considered to be the premier Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, so it made sense that Polygon would benefit from The Merge as well. There was a brief spike over the summer when Polygon tokens tripled in price from $0.30 to $1, but they now seem to have settled into a trading range around $0.75.

  • Cookies might not be tracking you, but some brands are

    Target, Home Depot and others are tracking online shoppers following Apple's privacy changes.

  • CMA’s Hayter Says UK’s Tech Law Enforcement Is ‘Out of Date’

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior director at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said enforcement of the country’s technology rules takes too long and is reliant on out-of-date principles.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneTech Weighs on US Stocks as Rate Woes Intensify: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confiden

  • Vietnam to restrict which social media accounts can post news

    With the rising tide of fake news on social media platforms, the debate over how much control a government should have on online information is a perennial one. In Vietnam, the government is intensifying its control over the internet regime. The country is formulating new rules to control which types of social media accounts are allowed to disseminate news in the country, Reuters reported, citing sources.

  • Holiday Inn owner says booking systems fully restored after cyberattack

    IHG said it had reactivated its booking systems and other applications hit by the disruption earlier this month.

  • EU proposes rules making it easier to sue drone makers, AI systems

    The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules making it easier for individuals and companies to sue makers of drones, robots and other products equipped with artificial intelligence software for compensation for harm caused by them. The AI Liability Directive aims to address the increasing use of AI-enabled products and services and the patchwork of national rules across the 27-country European Union. Under the draft rules, victims can seek compensation for harm to their life, property, health and privacy due to the fault or omission of a provider, developer or user of AI technology, or for discrimination in a recruitment process using AI.

  • Digital Asset Manager Safe to Offer Governance Token for SafeDAO

    The multi-billion dollar digital asset management platform aims to decentralize its growth and governance through SAFE and SafeDAO.

  • OpenAI removes the waitlist for DALL-E 2, allowing anyone to sign up

    Several months after launching DALL-E 2 as a part of a limited beta, OpenAI today removed the waitlist for the AI-powered image-generating system, which will remain in beta but let anyone sign up and begin using it. "More than 1.5 million users are now actively creating over 2 million images a day with DALL-E -- from artists and creative directors to authors and architects -- with about 100,000 users sharing their creations and feedback in our Discord community," OpenAI wrote in a blog post. "Learning from real-world use has allowed us to improve our safety systems, making wider availability possible today."

  • Google Search now queries Reddit and Quora in response to open-ended questions

    In early April, software engineer Dmitri Kyle Brereton published a blog post -- "Google Search Is Dying" -- that struck a nerve. Now among the most upvoted threads of all time on Y Combinator's Hacker News forum, the piece argues many users have become so dissatisfied with Google search results that they now append "Reddit" to the end of their queries -- repurposing Google Search as a souped-up search engine for Reddit and its communities. Brereton blamed the trend on sites' drive to optimize pages for Google Search and Google's preferential treatment of its own properties, like Google Flights.

  • Google brings speed, deep dive and vertical video updates to search results

    It should be easier to explore topics in more detail.

  • An Urbit Airdrop Highlights Promises and Problems of Permissionless Development

    Urbit, the alternative version of the internet that’s been under active development for the better part of a decade, now has a native blockchain and token. The news came unexpectedly last week, after a long-time Urbit user known as ~doplur announced the project and an associated token airdrop on Twitter and internal Urbit message rooms – causing a fair amount of consternation and debate. The launch of the community-driven project, dubbed Urbit Virtual Machine (UVM), represents the latest step the controversial Urbit project has taken into the world of crypto, as Urbit insiders attempt to build what they call “sound computer” infrastructure.

  • Google unveils a more visual search experience for the TikTok generation

    Google today announced it's revamping the traditional Google Search experience to allow users to more naturally explore information. The update follows Google's disclosure earlier this year of internal research which indicated younger people had begun turning to other services, like TikTok and Instagram, instead of Google to kick off their web searches. The changes it's introducing now show it's taken some inspiration from how younger people use the web -- preferring easily accessible and visual content, as well as more guidance as they begin to make queries.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Agiliti (AGTI) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Agiliti (AGTI) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.