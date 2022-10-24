U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Effervescent Tablet Market to record USD 4.55 Bn incremental growth; North America to occupy 31% market share -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Effervescent Tablet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 4.55 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe the highest incremental growth in North America. The growing health consciousness among consumers in the region is creating high demand for products such as supplements, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. Also, the high prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases is increasing the growth of the effervescent market in North America. Explore growth opportunities in other regions and make informed business decisions. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026

Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

The effervescent powder segment is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the easy availability and cost-effectiveness of effervescent powder compared to other forms. In addition, the development of water-soluble effervescent powder is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will lead the market growth, occupying 31% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising number of product launches and continuous product innovations, the increasing disposable income of consumers, and the growing appeal of leading healthy lifestyles are creating significant demand in the regional market. In addition, the rise in the demand for dietary and nutritional food products among millennials will further accelerate the growth of the effervescent market in North America during the forecast period.

Discover potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample PDF Report

Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026: Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

The growth of the global effervescent tablet market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of effervescent tablets among the aging population, the advantages of effervescent tablets, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the availability of effervescent supplements for youth and children is expected to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the growth potential in the market is expected to reduce due to the high sodium content in effervescent tablets. The report also covers the following areas:

Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the effervescent tablet market include ALPEX PHARMA SA, Amerilab Technologies Inc, Bayer AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc, HERMES PHARMA GmbH, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, SCITECH, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vovantis Laboratories.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist effervescent tablet market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the effervescent tablet market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the effervescent tablet market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of effervescent tablet market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the global prenatal vitamin supplements market by distribution channel (conventional retail channels and direct selling and e-retailing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the conventional retail channels segment. North America to have 50% global market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Vitamin B3 Market 2022-2026: The global vitamin B3 market is segmented by type (food grade and pharmaceutical grade) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The demand for food grade vitamin B3 will be significant in the market. North America will have a significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Effervescent Tablet Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Switzerland, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALPEX PHARMA SA, Amerilab Technologies Inc, Bayer AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc, HERMES PHARMA GmbH, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, SCITECH , Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vovantis Laboratories

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tablet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Granules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bayer AG

  • 10.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.5 CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA

  • 10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.7 HERMES PHARMA GmbH

  • 10.8 Novartis AG

  • 10.9 Perrigo Co. Plc

  • 10.10 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.11 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • 10.12 S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026
Global Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/effervescent-tablet-market-to-record-usd-4-55-bn-incremental-growth-north-america-to-occupy-31-market-share--technavio-301655909.html

SOURCE Technavio

