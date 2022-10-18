U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

Efficacy Testing Global Industry Report 2022: Increasing Use of Surface Disinfectants and Preservatives in Pharma, Biopharma, and Cosmetics Sectors Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Efficacy Testing Market

Global Efficacy Testing Market
Global Efficacy Testing Market

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Efficacy Testing Market by Service Type (Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing, Disinfectant Efficacy Testing), Application (Pharma, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Medical Devices, Consumer Products) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global efficacy testing market is projected to reach USD 423 million by 2027 from USD 315 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing use of surface disinfectants and preservatives in pharma, biopharma, and cosmetics industries for contamination control and product stability; growing preference for outsourcing efficacy testing; and the rising adoption of the QbD approach. The high growth potential in emerging markets will provide growth opportunities for players operating in the efficacy testing market.

By method type, the traditional test method accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial/preservative testing market

Traditional testing methods generally require microbial assays at multiple test points over extended periods of time. Test durations typically range from a minimum of 28 days to 12 or more weeks. Because standard microbiological techniques similar to those employed in longer-term generic challenge protocols are involved, no special equipment or training is necessary to perform the assay. In fact, this accelerated double challenge (ADC) assay is currently being used in its basic form or in variations at numerous laboratories for a variety of applications.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing application segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the efficacy testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing applications, cosmetics and personal care product applications, consumer product applications, and medical device applications. In 2021, pharmaceutical manufacturing applications were the largest product segment in the market. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing R&D manufactures by leading pharmaceutical companies, government support, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and a growing focus on patient safety.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027)

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing government expenditure on healthcare, rising geriatric population, growing consumer health awareness, increasing incidence of chronic diseases thereby being responsible for the growth of pharmaceutical products in this region, and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies that are establishing manufacturing facilities in APAC countries.

North America: the largest share of the efficacy testing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the efficacy testing market. Factors such as the presence of a well established pharmaceutical industry in the region, the high R&D expenditure, a strong presence of major service providers, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing (including efficacy testing) by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.

Premium Insights

  • Growing Preference for Outsourcing Efficacy Testing to Drive Market Growth

  • Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Applications Segment Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2021

  • China to Witness Highest Growth Rate from 2022 to 2027

  • North America to Dominate Market in 2027

  • Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Use of Surface Disinfectants and Preservatives in Pharma, Biopharma, and Cosmetics Industries for Contamination Control and Product Stability

  • Growing Focus on Contamination Control

  • Increasing Concerns Over Product Stability

  • Growing Preference for Outsourcing Efficacy Testing

  • Rising Adoption of Quality by Design Approach

  • Stringent Regulations for Use of Surface Disinfectants

  • Growing Awareness of Sanitization and Hygiene due to Spread of COVID-19

Restraints

  • Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants

Opportunities

  • Emerging Countries in Asia-Pacific

Challenges

  • Time-Consuming Process

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Efficacy Testing Market, by Service Type

7 Efficacy Testing Market, by Application

8 Efficacy Testing Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • Abbott Analytical

  • Accugen Laboratories, Inc

  • Almac Group

  • Als Limited

  • Bioscience Laboratories, Inc

  • Blutest Laboratories Limited

  • Cantel Medical

  • Carrollclean

  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

  • Consumer Product Testing Company (Cptc)

  • Diversey Holdings Ltd

  • Ecolab

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Helvic Laboratories (A Tentamus Company)

  • Intertek Group plc

  • Lucideon

  • Manufacturers of Disinfectants

  • Microchem Laboratory

  • Msl Solution Providers

  • Nelson Laboratories, LLC (A Sotera Health Company)

  • North American Science Associates

  • Pacific Biolabs

  • Paul Hartmann Ag

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

  • SGS SA

  • Steris

  • The Clorox Company

  • Toxikon

  • Wuxi Apptec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87ioq7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


