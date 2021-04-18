U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7830
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,701.47
    -2,343.14 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Effuel Reviews - Scam Customer Complaints or Effuel ECO OBD2 Chip Really Works?

FitLivings Reviews
·14 min read

Must read Effuel ECO OBD2 reviews before buying. Does the Effuel device really help in saving fuel and gas cost? More in this Effuel review by FitLivings.

Effuel ECO EBD2 Reviews - Scam Customer Complaints or Effuel Device Works?

Must read Effuel ECO OBD2 reviews before buying. Does the Effuel device really help in saving fuel and gas cost? More in this Effuel review by FitLivings.
Must read Effuel ECO OBD2 reviews before buying. Does the Effuel device really help in saving fuel and gas cost? More in this Effuel review by FitLivings.
Must read Effuel ECO OBD2 reviews before buying. Does the Effuel device really help in saving fuel and gas cost? More in this Effuel review by FitLivings.

East Meadow, NY, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly released Effuel reviews 2021 report outlines some crucial information every new Effuel ECO OBD2 customer must read before buying.

ALSO SEE: “Critical New Effuel ECO OBD2 Report - This May Change Your Mind”

Effuel is a newly released ECO OBD2 plug in the market, which is basically a chip/tuning box added to your vehicle’s engine for fuel-efficiency. Introducing it to your car engine helps to cut back the additional money spent on fuel as it prevents fuel overconsumption. According to the official Effuel website (ordereffuel.com), this tiny chip has completely revolutionized the automobile world. The manufacturers of Effuel device claim to have helped many consumers manage fuel inefficiency issues in their vehicles without spending big money.

(Buy Today & Save) Order Effuel ECO OBD2 Device For The Lowest Price Available Right Here!

Higher fuel efficiency means that the car would require lesser gas to cover a certain distance. This less burning of the fuel means less work for the engine, reduced emissions, and less environmental pollution. Additionally, it saves a lot of money that is otherwise spent on car fuel, and overcoming this inefficiency issue can help manage the entire country’s oil consumption. Whenever a person decides to buy a car, fuel efficiency is considered an important standard to pick the best option.

As the oil prices increase with time, this additional fuel adds a burden to a person’s weekly/monthly budget, causing stress and anxiety. We all do whatever it takes to cut down the expenses so that we can use that saved money on something more important, i.e., fuel, because moving around without a car is a big hassle otherwise. That’s why choosing a highly fuel-efficient vehicle is a good investment but if you don’t have a budget to change your car, here is what you can do.

effuel
effuel

Using smart gadgets such as the Effuel device is one way to save thousands of dollars needed to buy a new car. Effuel chip is a small-sized OBDII device that is installed and attached to the ECU in a vehicle. According to the information shared by its manufacturers, installing it in your car may lower down your monthly gas expenses up to 30% or more if you don’t have higher mobility to far-fetched locations (individual performance results may vary).

The use of Effuel chip is much more helpful with people with fixed income sources, larger families to support, or those who believe in saving for food. Without spending too much on fuel, one can freely roam around. But being a new product, this device has a limited market for now. To know how it works and who needs to try it, read this comprehensive Effuel ECO OBD2 review and decide about it.

MUST SEE: “This is the LOWEST Discounted Price For Effuel ECO OBD2 Chip Online”

Effuel Review (2021 Updated)

Effuel ECO OBD2 is a small-sized performance enhancer chip that is added to the car at the ECU. It is super easy to introduce it to a car, and its function has no effect on the overall car functions. It doesn’t affect car speed, comfort, or milage, and it doesn’t even require the driver to change his driving habits.

Contrary to what it looks like, Effuel ECO OBD2 does not affect the fuel quantity. It uses the ECU function to improve the fuel requirement of the car and having it installed in the car also improves the drive and road performance no matter if the car is on a short route or long route. As already mentioned, you may save up to 30% of your fuel cost with no compromise on car functions and up to a 35% increase in the overall engine power.

Just like its installation is easy, removing it from the car is also the same. It leaves no scratch, damage, or impairment to the car, and taking it out sets the car back to the default settings. The comfort of your car would remain the same, no matter how many times to add or remove it. Based on Effuel reviews by the users, it doesn’t seem like any one of them has decided to remove it because they are satisfied with its working.

Not to forget, using the Effuel ECO OBD2 device also contributes to the environment, as it is an eco-friendly product. It cuts down the emissions from a car that are common after burning fuel. When the fuel consumption is re-modulated, these emissions are minimized.

Considering how global warming is causing the temperature changes, it is only a tiny contribution that doesn’t require doing anything extra. Simply install the device in your car, save money on the fuel and protect the environment from pollutants, which is more impactful since the whole world is going through a deadly pandemic right now.

Try the Efuel fuel saver chip to save big money on your bills. You don’t even need a professional hand to add the Effuel device to your car. The official website has enlisted all the details on its installation and removal. Read these instructions beforehand and do it yourself. For more details, read the Effuel customer reviews and see how people install it in their cars in a super-easy way. More information can be found at ordereffuel.com.

Why Should You Invest in Effuel ECO OBD2 Performance Chip?

Based on the information on the official Effuel website, using the Efuel device for an engine is a smart investment for the following reasons.

  • Cost-effective device

It is a little device which may help save big money. If you compare its price to buying a new car with better mileage and fuel consumption, you will see how much you can save by purchasing this simple product. It is super affordable, and you don’t need to withdraw your savings or take a loan to buy it, unlike other options. Plus, it is a one-time purchase with no re-subscription, re-installation, monthly bill, or updates required.

  • Responsible approach

The idea to create this device deserves a true appreciation for its simplicity, uniqueness, and eco-friendly model. Not only will the Effuel device will save you money but also protect the environment around you, making you play your part in making the world a better place to live and travel.

  • Easy installation

Unlike other car modifications, installing an Effuel chip is very easy and doesn’t need to go to a service station or hire a professional to do it for you. The complete instructions are mentioned in the product details that come with all orders.

  • Complete Progress tracker

You can use the Efuel chip to estimate the overall performance of your car engine and keep a check on its optimization from time to time. This device obtains the data from your car by using the software and predicts a nearly accurate picture of your engine’s efficiency. This estimate otherwise would add up to your maintenance budget plus the extra money that you may need to fix the inefficiencies.

Please note that the individual performance results may vary with the Effuel fuel saver device.

effuel eco obd2
effuel eco obd2


Understanding the Working of Effuel ECO OBD2 Chip

Those who are into car gadgets may already have an idea about its work, but others who are new to such devices should take out time to understand how it helps your engine. Overviewing all the information provided by the manufacturer, it appears that Effuel ECO OBD2 is an electronic chip that helps to change and regulate the fuel efficiency of a car. Basically, this device is an ECO-OBDII connector used to link the OBD2 interface with the car engine. There are many other OBD2 chips available in the market, but this one is the latest addition to these chips.

After 1996, the car industry experienced a change and started using the ‘electronic control unit (ECU) in the engines, adjusting the engine performance. This ECU works no less than a brain to the car and helps predict the overall proficiency of a vehicle, on the basis of which you can choose or reject a vehicle. All the latest cars come with ECU units that are neatly fit inside the engine.

Adding the Effuel chip in an engine can give you data for a limit of up to 150 miles. This data can be used to analyze your engine's capacity, accuracy, and behavior and estimate the fuel cost. It makes this device a modern-day performance-boosting chip that works on the power and torque of the car.

Conversely, this device only works on typical cars, i.e., injectable fuel and useless electric cars. So if you already have an electric car, you probably don’t even need this device. But the number of people driving electric cars in the US is limited while other car drivers are in the millions, and this ratio is almost the same in all parts of the world. Therefore, devices like Effuel ecoOBD2 are much more helpful, affordable, and in demand all around the world.

Click Here to Order Effuel For The Best Price Available Online!

Is Effuel Legit or a Scam?

After knowing what this Effuel is and how it may help a car, the next question that may pop up in mind is how to be sure that Effuel is not a scam and you aren’t wasting your money on it? This device is designed keeping a keen eye on the demands and requirements of modern cars. Normally, the newer models of all cars have a digital gas controlling unit to work on the car mileage. These control units improve fuel efficiency and car performance and help understand the average fuel consumption (and cost) per month.

A small electronic chip made of graphite and silicon semiconductors overviews your car engine, for you use this data to generate a basic assessment of the car. All this is simple, easy, and sensible, giving all the reasons to believe the Effuel device. For those who are still unclear, this assessment made by this chip helps to estimate the fuel required to cover a certain distance, use of a specific car gear, or a speed estimation to reach there in time, without burning much fuel. The money that you may save from these smart techniques can be used to pay for some other thing.

The company explains the years-long effort behind the creation of this product. In addition to the function and accuracy, the creators have worked well on its design and size, making it more valuable and handy. Unlike most other engine pieces, you don’t need a mechanic to install it in your car. All these small things add up to make Effuel a best-selling product.

Several Effuel reviews online say that it takes only 5-10 minutes to install this chip. You can drive the car right away after installing it without any waiting time. You can view the data collected by the device through special software and, using this information, make your fuel plan for the week or month.

How To Install Effuel Device in Your Car?

Based on what Effuel reviews are telling, you can install this device within minutes, even if you don’t have any previous experience with car repairs or handling. Although hiring a mechanic would save you from understanding how to add it, spending hundreds of bucks to do something so simple is unreasonable. Plus, the mechanic won’t tell you the car efficiency, and you can’t go to a mechanic weekly or monthly to know it. So, it is better to do it yourself without relying on anyone.

Here is a basic guide on how to install an Effuel ECO OBD2 chip to your engine.

  1. Turn off your car engine, take out the key from the ignition hole.

  2. Search for the OB2 connector in your car, which is most times placed inside the dashboard.

  3. Remove the chip from its box and attach it to the OB2 connector.

  4. Add the car key to the ignition and start the engine at the primary setting.

  5. Push the button saying ‘reset’ on the chip for a few seconds.

  6. Make sure that the chip is connected to your engine during this time.

  7. Wait for one minute for the device to start.

  8. Drive freely once you see it working.

To check your car’s compatibility with the Effuel ECO OBD2 chip, visit here.

Where to Buy Effuel ECO OBD2? Pricing and Refund Policy

After reading this Effuel review, if you are convinced to give it a try, log on to its official website here and place your order.

This small device will only cost you $39.98 with some delivery charges to ensure that it has reached your doorstep. For this price, Effuel ECO OBD2 chip is probably the cheapest but one of the most efficient performance analyzers available in the market.

If you start finding it locally, you will be disappointed. Effuel is not available at any local or online store except its official website. First, it is a new product, and its production and availability is limited, which is why all the orders are directly placed at the manufacturer’s website.

Secondly, the company has not made any retail partners giving them the task of selling this device because it increases the chances of counterfeit products and scams. If you are still interested in buying one Effuel chip for your car, visiting its website, paying for it, and providing an address for delivery. All the domestic orders are delivered within one week while international orders take between two to three weeks for delivery.

There are minimum chances that you will experience any problem regarding the product itself or the method to buy it. Being a product of a reputed company, Effuel has no reasons to disappoint you or waste your money in any way. Still, if you don’t find it helpful, it doesn’t mean you have made a bad investment.

Check out what Effuel customer reviews are saying about it. Does this performance chip really help cut back on your gas consumption? Click Here To Find Out!

The company is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders of Effuel ECO OBD2 devices. If you are dissatisfied or unhappy with it, simply remove it from your engine and send it back to the company with your order details, asking for a refund. The money reversal would start immediately, and you will get your money back within a few days. For information regarding refunds, orders, or the product, feel free to contact the customer care team at support@effuelshop.com or call them at 8552270908 (toll-free number).

Effuel Reviews Final Verdict - Should You Really Buy It?

In a nutshell, Effuel is an electronic chip designed to predict how your car uses fuel. Based on the information about its fuel consumption patterns, you can change your speed, gear to drive, or routes to reach specific locations and save a lot of money otherwise spent on fuel. It is an OBD2 chip, but unlike other OBD2 chips available in the market, it allows you to save more than 30% savings in fuel with complete engine optimization and control.

It is available online for less than $50, which is nothing as compared to its benefits. You can fill this cost within a week by saving the extra money spent on fuel. Without any professional help, you can install this chip by yourself. One thing to mention here is that installing an Effuel chip doesn’t affect your car speed, engine quality, or comfort level. It doesn’t even feel that you have added something to your engine because it only collects data, doesn’t change or do anything to the car engine.

Effuel devices are only manufactured in limited quantities, and its official website says that they are low in stock. If you are interested in giving it a try, it's better to book your device as soon as possible, or else it may not be available for months. For more information about Effuel ECO OBD2 chip, how to use it, and how to track your order after placing it online, visit the official Effuel website today.

Visit The Official Website Here to Order Effuel ECO OBD2 Device

Product Contact:

Effuel ECO OBD2

support@effuelshop.com

About FitLivings:

This press release has been created by FitLivings, a US based company that provides its readers with product reviews and reports helping consumers make informed decisions. Individual performance results may vary and this product review has been published for information purposes only. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

To contact FitLivings regarding this press release, please email at info@fitlivings.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Andrei Svechnikov with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators

    Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 04/17/2021

  • Detroit Red Wings can't hit on power plays, blanked, 4-0, in final game with Chicago

    The Detroit Red Wings were shut out, 4-0, by the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, nipping a 3-game winning streak

  • Iran names suspect in attack on Natanz nuclear facility

    State media said the country was taking the necessary steps to return him to Iran through legal channels

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1788.50 Determines Near-Term Tone

    The next major move in gold will be determined by trader reaction to the major 50% level at $1788.50.

  • Analysis: No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

    For all the insouciance with which markets treated Washington's latest sanctions on Russia, its move to target Moscow's main funding avenue - the rouble bond market - has in some ways, crossed the Rubicon, potentially with far-reaching consequences. Drawing on experiences of sanctions imposed previously, including after the 2014 Ukraine crisis and the Mueller report on Russia's alleged U.S. election meddling, money managers haven't rushed to dump Russian assets en masse. The rouble, which fell as much as 2% at one point on Thursday, has clawed back losses and is on its way to recording its best week this year; Russian bond yields, on local as well as international markets, have fallen.

  • Huarong Debacle Highlights Problems at Hundreds of Chinese Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was found guilty of accepting $277 million in bribes, as well as bigamy, crimes serious enough to see him summarily executed in January.Such extreme behavior -- and consequences -- are rare in any country. But in China, more modest but still flagrant mismanagement is common in the $54 trillion financial industry.In 2020 alone, the country’s top banking regulator issued almost 3,200 violations against institutions and 4,554 against individuals ranging from senior executives to rank-and-file staff; it levied fines totaling 2.3 billion yuan ($352.2 million). In the U.S., which has a much longer history of bank regulation, the Federal Reserve took 58 enforcement actions in total.Among the infractions, Chinese investigators found fabricated financial statements, executives’ nannies and chauffeurs installed as controlling shareholders, and favorable rates and sweetheart deals for investors and relatives.The state has also bailed out three poorly-run small lenders and merged dozens more since its first crackdown three years ago. Still, out of 4,400 financial institutions, 12.4% are designated at high risk for failure by the central bank. Now, the government is rewriting the commercial banking law and will have “zero tolerance” for transgressions.“Poor governance is obviously a risk for financial stability,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia economist of Natixis SA. If it’s contained within the country’s smallest institutions, the potential for damage is minimal, she added.“The issue is that we don’t really know whether governance problems are really contained and this is the big risk.”The past week offered a fuller picture of the costs of mismanagement and unchecked corruption. Huarong, which has around $42 billion in outstanding debt at home and abroad, delayed its earnings report in early April, beginning a spiral that’s seen its bonds fall to a record low of about 52 cents on the dollar. Its shares are down 67% since the 2015 debut and currently suspended.A China Huarong spokesperson said Thursday the company “learned the lesson from Lai Xiaomin’s case, firmly implemented central government policies, continued to eliminate the toxic influence, restored our corporate governance, accelerated business transformation and management reform, and enhanced corporate governance to move toward stable and better development.”It’s the second time in two years that creditors have been left at the mercy of bad actors. In 2019, China jolted global markets with a surprise seizure of Baoshang Bank Co., once seen as a model for funding regional economies. Triggered by the misappropriation of funds by its controlling shareholder, the takeover and eventual bankruptcy of Baoshang also called into question long-held assumptions of a perpetual government backstop.In general, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has placed the blame for problems in the financial system on bank directors, shareholders and executives, saying in a December statement that “ineffective corporate governance is the root cause.”In one example, a rural bank lent the equivalent of 95% of its net capital to its shareholders and affiliates, according to the CBIRC, which didn’t name the bank. Most of those loans defaulted or are non-performing.The largest shareholder at one bank inflated revenues by 80 million yuan to make the institution look profitable. Elsewhere, one person and 22 of what the regulator described as his “shadow affiliates” held stakes in 17 banks, far exceeding the limits on banking ownership.The regulator has also identified bad behavior in its own ranks, putting its official in charge of oversight of the rural banks under investigation for severe disciplinary and law violations.Social media, too, has allowed employees to air grievances and reports of wrongdoing. Earlier this year, a whistle-blower at China Life Insurance Co. claimed on the social network Sina Weibo that the branch head fabricated client signatures and pocketed millions of dollars of non-existent marketing expenses. Following a CBIRC investigation, the company said in a statement that it was fined 510,000 yuan for inadequate internal controls broadly and pledged to enhance compliance education.In response to the rising risks, the central bank is revising its commercial bank law. The proposed changes include a new chapter on corporate governance, which for the first time specifies the responsibilities of shareholders and the key role of the board of directors. It also bars entities from using borrowed money to invest in banks and prohibits directors from holding posts at more than one affiliated institution.Unlike in the U.S. and Europe where misconduct and mismanagement often lead to public outcry, regulatory probes, and even high-profile firings, top leaders have been so far insulated in China. Senior executives are rarely held responsible for branch-level violations, and the financial penalties pale compared with the 1.9 trillion yuan of profit the industry earned last year.“This is work in progress,” said James Stent, author of China’s Banking Transformation and a former banker who’s spent more than a decade on the boards of two Chinese lenders. “Governance is generally good at priority large banks, but problems remain at lower level financial institutions. Addressing them will take time, and governance will always be imperfect.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman thinks a market crash could be imminent — here's what to do

    Warren Buffett's famous economic measurement shows Orman might be onto something.

  • The era of subsidies for wind and solar may be ending far too soon

    The cost of renewable energy is plunging, but there are still sound reasons to encourage its adoption through subsidies.

  • Tech Stocks Are Mired in Unfamiliar Territory as Market Laggards

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ love affair with technology stocks has cooled off noticeably this year.And while the upcoming deluge of earnings from the group may offer an opportunity to rekindle the romance, tech faces an uphill battle in commanding the type of devotion it once enjoyed in the stock market.After trouncing all other sectors in 2020, tech stocks in the S&P 500 Index have drifted toward the back of the pack this year, out-performed by sectors like financials and industrials perceived to have better growth prospects. Bulls are betting that strong results and forecasts from companies like Apple Inc. will help catapult tech back to the forefront, yet lofty valuations pose a challenge.“If these companies want to return to share-price growth, they need to have a good story about where growth is going to come from and when,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners.A rally in the past two weeks has returned the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index to a record this month after rising interest rates and concerns the stocks were too expensive sent the benchmark down 11% in early March. While tech is once again leading the market for the month of April, an advance of 9.9% for the group in the S&P 500 this year still trails seven of the 11 other main industries.As is usually the case, the tech group is expected to post strong growth in sales and earnings. What’s different this time is that growth in much of the rest of the market will be even better this year, flattered by comparisons to the same period in 2020 when broad swathes of the economy were shut down.Technology companies are expected to lead the S&P 500 with 16% revenue growth in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.Projections for the rest of the year, however, aren’t quite as bright. Growth is expected to be just 5.6% in the fourth quarter. In terms of profit expansion, tech looks even less appealing with estimates for 2021 at 22% — an impressive performance, to be sure, but one that would lag behind financials, industrials, consumer discretionary and materials.For the bears, even beating those growth projections isn’t enough to support valuations that are the highest in years. At 41 times trailing profits, the Nasdaq 100 is trading at the most-expensive valuation since 2004.Investors who are fretting about valuations are underestimating revenue growth potential for many technology companies like Microsoft Corp. and cybersecurity company Zscaler Inc. that are poised to capture even more spending from companies investing in digital services, according to Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities Inc.“What’s been lost in the noise is the massive underlying fundamental growth stories that are happening as part of the digital transformation,” said Ives. “Across the board, it’s going to be a domination quarter for the tech space.”Trailing the S&PAmazon.com Inc. is the only company among the top five projected to see its revenue growth shrink this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s hardly a surprise considering how much its core businesses like e-commerce and web services surged in 2020 as a result of U.S. lockdowns.Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Apple and Microsoft are all expected to see revenue growth accelerate in their current fiscal years.Amazon and Apple, the two best performing megacap stocks last year, have trailed the S&P 500 in 2021. Amazon has gained 4.4%, while Apple has advanced just 1.1%.Some of the most-expensive software companies, in particular, have taken a beating so far this year. Coupa Software Inc., a maker of expense management software that trades at nearly 30 times this year’s projected sales, has fallen more than 20%.For some investors, elevated valuations are not ignored so easily.“Tech stocks are extremely expensive historically,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading. “Even if the optimistic earnings forecasts are met, the market would still be very expensive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

    Morgan Stanley lost nearly $1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150% jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanley was one of several banks that had exposure to Archegos, which defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a fire sale of stocks across Wall Street. Morgan Stanley lost $644 million by selling stocks it held related to Archegos' positions, and another $267 million trying to "derisk" them, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said on a call with analysts.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $62K, Recovers Slowly From Turkey Crypto Payment Ban; Dogecoin Jumps

    “The biggest fear for many crypto traders has always been that big governments might impose harsh restrictions on cryptocurrencies,” said one analyst.

  • Gas Is the New Coal With Risk of $100 Billion in Stranded Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas is falling out of favor with emissions-wary investors and utilities at a quicker pace than coal did, catching some power generators unaware and potentially leaving them stuck with billions of dollars of assets they can’t sell.Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among the banks that strengthened their financing restrictions on thermal coal under pressure from shareholders wanting to avoid the fuel, and the expectation is that gas is next. Executives at some western European companies say they’re already struggling to sell gas-fired facilities.“If you find out somebody who is ready to offer a good price for our gas plants in Spain, then we are ready to sell,” said Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan, chief executive officer at Iberdrola SA in Spain. “We are not finding people.”The cost of renewables has dropped dramatically during the past decade, making gas-fired stations less competitive.Phasing out gas in power generation is just a first step. Cutting back use of the fuel in heating, transport and industry would wreak more potential damage. Europe wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, which is at odds with plans to build numerous infrastructure projects, like pipelines and terminals.If these are built but no longer needed, there’s a potential 87 billion-euro ($104 billion) stranded-asset risk, according to calculations by Global Energy Monitor.In Italy there are plans to build 14 gigawatts of new gas capacity mostly to replace coal, according to Carbon Tracker Initiative Ltd.Europe’s biggest utility, Enel SpA, is a global renewables supermajor. Still, about 40% of the company’s 88 gigawatts of installed capacity is made up of coal, oil and gas, but the Italian company is planning to reduce coal generation by 74% in 2022. Although a gas phase-out is also coming down the track, it has plans to build more capacity.“The important thing is that the direction is clear, it will not change,’’ Salvatore Bernabei, head of global power generation at Enel said in an interview. “Everyone should understand that we cannot change the world in one day.’’Quicker Than CoalCoal has been slow and difficult to phase out in countries where mining provides thousands of jobs. Gas will be quicker because it doesn’t have the same tradition attached, and renewables are now a cost-effective alternative, according to Carbon Tracker.“Gas will be a repeat of coal but quicker,” said Catharina Hillenbrand von der Neyen, head of company research at the London-based firm. “When we look at power generation, you can see that going really, really quickly.”This is already happening in Britain, where it’s unlikely any further large-scale gas plants will be built without technologies that cut emissions – such as carbon capture. SSE Plc, which trades on the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index, said it can’t see a future for new gas stations that don’t incorporate carbon capture or hydrogen.Electricite de France SA will no longer operate any fossil fuel-fired power generation in Britain after it announced the sale of its last gas-fired power station to private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC. Historically the involvement of private equity is to squeeze the asset to extract all remaining value.Investor PressureInvestors pursuing an ESG agenda will add to the pressure on companies to get out of gas. BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. are among 40-plus investment firms committing to cut the net emissions of their portfolios to zero by 2050.Portugal’s biggest utility, Energias de Portugal SA, said its strategy is to exit from its two remaining coal plants by 2025, shutting down one and possibly selling the other.“There is an increasing amount of funds that either don’t like it or can’t even invest in companies with coal,” Miguel Stilwell de Andrade, EDP’s chief executive officer, said in an interview.“We’re not going to wait until people tell us that gas is no longer going to be used. We’re going to make sure that we’re going to get out of there before.”There’s no point building assets now that will be of no use in a few years, said Frans Timmermans, the European Commission’s executive vice-president. Europe can skip the transition and go straight to clean assets by spending on the right projects now, he said.“We need to make the investments to create sustainable societies,” he said. “That capital, not spent well, will create stranded assets very soon, and we will put unbearable financial burden on the shoulders of our children.”U.S. TransitionIn the U.S., progress likely will be slower since there’s no federal mandate for a transition from fossil fuels to renewable power. Gas is superabundant and cheap, thanks to the country’s fracking boom, which has helped hasten the demise of coal.By 2016, gas was the country’s dominant power source."Everyone is talking about it in terms of a transition, not a cliff,” said Ryan Wobbrock, a senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service. “At this point, it would be very difficult to completely disentangle that system.’’But now there are indications that demand in the U.S. is topping out decades ahead of schedule with cheaper renewables and net zero moving up the agenda for utilities. Renewables could become the leading power sources on U.S. grids by 2028, Morgan Stanley said last year.President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure and energy plan includes incentives for renewables and a massive transmission grid build out that could speed up the transition away from fossil fuels.Progress on carbon capture technology could throw a lifeline to gas, meaning that stations could serve as backup when there’s a dearth of sun, wind or hydropower. Some energy companies are focusing on making sure that gas can keep operating, rather than ridding their portfolios of the fuels.“Getting the flexibility to deal with the variability in renewables production is really, really difficult if you don’t have any gas-fired generation,” said Benjamin Collie, a principal for commissioned projects at Aurora Energy Research Ltd. in Oxford.European Gas demand is still expected to grow by 3% this year, according to the International Energy Agency.At least in the short term. The European Investment Bank, for one, will end all financing for fossil fuels in December.“To put it mildly, gas is over,” EIB President Werner Hoyer said during a January press conference. “Without the end to the use of unabated fossil fuels, we will not be able to reach the climate targets.’’For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – May Be Forming Potentially Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the market into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to $63.37.

  • Bets Against Treasuries Start to Pinch in Tough Week for Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against Treasuries -- or even just hiding out in cash waiting for lower prices -- just suffered a rough week, even after a robust slate of economic figures showed the rebound from the pandemic is gaining steam.The debate over the long-term outlook for the $21 trillion market is far from over. The bearish view has dominated in 2021, but it was just dealt a blow as Treasuries posted their biggest weekly rally since August. And some strategists see potential for yields to stage a brief foray to even lower levels.Ten-year yields tumbled to just above 1.5% Thursday, a stunning turnaround after the specter of a 2% breach swirled just a few weeks ago. The bond rally gained speed as evidence of robust international demand spurred some investors to exit short bets, a move that seemed to defy logic as it came amid an array of strong economic data.It doesn’t look like there’s much help straight ahead for the bears, with next week devoid of major data releases, Federal Reserve officials muzzled before their April 28 decision and geopolitical tensions brewing. What’s more, the fate of the next U.S. spending plan -- which may include a chunk of taxes -- is unclear, and the reopening push took a hit as regulators paused Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.“Lower yields, or even just no further pickup, seems to be the pain trade now,” said Chris Ahrens, a strategist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “A lot of financial institutions are very flush with cash and had been holding on and hoping for higher yields -- cheaper prices -- to come back into the Treasury market. Now they are being forced to buy Treasuries at higher prices.”After the worst quarter since 1980, the Treasuries market has gained around 1% this month, paring its 2021 loss to about 3.3%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data through April 15.The 10-year note yields 1.58%, down about 20 basis points from the more than one-year high reached at the end of March. Hedge funds had been massive sellers of Treasuries since the start of January. With stocks surging of late, retail buyers have also been biased against bonds, pouring more cash into equity funds.Bullish ToneBut now there’s a bullish tone emerging in parts of the rate market, with demand surfacing for options targeting a drop in 5-year Treasury yields to as low as 0.55% ahead of their May expiry, and for the 30-year yield to sink to 2.1%. Those maturities yield 0.83% and 2.26%, respectively.Treasury yields could extend their decline, potentially taking the 10-year yield as low as 1.2% -- a level not seen since February, says Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.“The market is ignoring really good economic data now, so the thing that is going to get yields moving higher again is either a surprise pop in inflation or a bit of a hawkish turn in tone from the Fed,” he said by phone. “I don’t see either of those things happening in the very short-term. Longer-term, I still think yields are headed higher -- but we are in this weird position now where the Fed has essentially said they aren’t changing their opinion of things no matter what the data is.”Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that while the economy appears to have turned a corner, central bankers aren’t in a hurry to remove monetary support. BlackRock Inc. the world’s biggest asset manager, is among those predicting the Fed will begin communicating plans to taper its bond buying in June.Granted, the bears can take solace in views that surfaced at the end of the week, suggesting it’s time to get short again. Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America Corp., said on Bloomberg TV on Friday that he’s been encouraging clients to use the “little rate rally” to reset short positions.The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for the 10-year yield to end the year at 1.86%.What to WatchThe economic calendar:April 21: MBA mortgage applicationsApril 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; leading index; existing home sales; Kansas City Fed manufacturing activityApril 23: Markit U.S. PMIs; new home salesThe Fed calendar is empty ahead of the April 27-28 policy meetingThe auction calendar:April 19: 13-, 26-week billsApril 20: 52-week billsApril 21: 20-year reopeningApril 22: 4-, 8-week bills; 5-year TIPSFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Drops Switzerland, Vietnam Currency-Manipulator Labels

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. refrained from designating any trading partner as a currency manipulator in the Biden administration’s first foreign-exchange policy report, even as Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam met thresholds for the label.The Treasury Department said Friday that those three economies met criteria for the manipulator label, including a large trade surplus with the U.S. But it said there was “insufficient evidence” to conclude that the three trading partners showed the intent of “preventing effective balance of payments adjustments or gaining unfair competitive advantage in international trade” to apply the tag.A Treasury official told reporters that the decision not to designate any nation a manipulator should not be seen as a mixed message. In December, the last report done under President Donald Trump designated Switzerland and Vietnam as manipulators.The new assessments signal the Biden administration is taking a less confrontational approach to international currency policy after Trump labeling of China and other countries as manipulators proved ineffective and spurred concerns of politicization.The latest report assesses currency activities through 2020.Covid ImpactThe U.S. acknowledged that the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the global economy led to creative policy responses by governments and central banks. For that reason, the Treasury said it seeks a deeper understanding of Switzerland’s, Taiwan’s and Vietnam’s currency actions in order to determine if the interventions were done with the intent of gaining an unfair trade advantage, or to cope with the crisis.Ireland and Mexico were added to the Treasury’s watch list, which means they met two of the three criteria for designation. The Treasury kept China, Thailand, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Singapore and Malaysia on the monitoring list.The agency said China’s “failure” to be more transparent around activities at state-owned banks warrants close monitoring. Those banks can act in currency markets with official guidance due to close relationships with China’s central bank.“Treasury is working tirelessly to address efforts by foreign economies to artificially manipulate their currency values that put American workers at an unfair disadvantage,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement accompanying the report.The manipulator tag has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond any short-term market impacts. But the law requires the administration to engage with the trading partners to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from U.S. government contracts, could be applied after a year unless the label were removed.Trump EraDuring the Trump era, the Treasury abruptly designated China a manipulator in mid-2019 outside its usual release schedule, only to lift the label five months later to win concessions in a trade deal. The developments raised concerns that the report was being increasingly politicized.That, combined with the December manipulator designations being defied by Switzerland and Vietnam who did not change their policies as a result, has called into question the credibility of Treasury’s foreign-exchange assessments.These concerns continue under Yellen.In 2019, her predecessor Steven Mnuchin used the older of the two active trade laws that inform Treasury’s currency assessments to label China a currency manipulator. Now, Yellen is using that same law to decide that no nation warrants the designation.“The inconsistent use of the same criteria by successive administrations certainly undercuts the notion of the Treasury currency report being a dispassionate and nonpolitical evaluation of other countries’ currency practices,” said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University who formerly worked in the International Monetary Fund’s China division.Still, he said that Yellen’s “less overtly political approach” may restore some credibility.Swiss officials have repeatedly denied that they are manipulating the franc, and have continued the nation’s purchases of foreign currencies as part of a long-running campaign to fight deflation through negative interest rates and currency intervention.The Treasury noted the impact of monetary policy objectives on the franc, and said it is is in talks to develop “specific actions” to address the causes of Switzerland’s external imbalances.Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund gave the Swiss National Bank a green light for its purchases of foreign exchange, while also recommending that officials follow counterparts with a strategy review.TaiwanThe U.S. moved Taiwan from its watch list to the separate list of those meeting all three criteria for distortionary currency policies. As with Switzerland and Vietnam, Treasury officials said Taiwan met the criteria laid out in a 2015 law by a wide margin, but declined to name the country as a “manipulator” under a related 1988 act.Taiwan widely exceeded the thresholds for all three criteria, and the U.S. urged the nation to create a plan to address the causes of its currency undervaluation.Taiwan’s central bank has acknowledged intervening in foreign exchange markets to pare gains by Taiwan’s currency against the dollar. Daily efforts to stabilize the Taiwan dollar began in earnest in June 2020 until September. Since then, it appears that the bank has been managing the currency’s appreciation.The bank’s governor, Yang Chin-long, said in March he believed the U.S. might designate Taiwan a currency manipulator, but he didn’t expect serious negative impact for the local economy, given robust U.S. demand for semiconductors. Semiconductors, he said, were the main factor driving Taiwan’s trade surplus with the U.S.As for the dollar, the Treasury highlighted that even after its decline in 2020, it remained “nearly 5% above its 20-year average,” considering the real effective exchange rate -- which adjusts for inflation and is weighted against currencies of U.S. trading partners. (Updates with additional details from 18th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What will happen to Citibank customers’ accounts and credit cards as it exits India?

    Citibank has hinted there won't be any possible layoff and closure of physical branches in the countries it is exiting.

  • Retail Traders Drove Bitcoin Higher Leading Up to Coinbase Listing, Data Shows

    "The whale entities chart could show that smaller retail investors are purchasing bitcoin, and large holders are selling into that rally," one hedge fund CEO said.

  • Asia’s Tycoons Pile Into SPACs Just as U.S. Eyes Tighter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s billionaires had only just started taking to blank-check companies, but now the SPAC boom is deflating on Wall Street.After a frenzy of listings by special purpose acquisition companies - 326 have raised over $101 billion this year -- the whole pipeline is now in limbo due to regulatory overhang, including a number of deals by Asian investment firms and tycoons.Gateway Strategic Acquisition Co., backed by buyout firm Gaw Capital Advisors Ltd., Artisan Acquisition Corp., backed by New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng and Hony Capital Acquisition Corp. are some of the Asian SPACs that are waiting in the wings to list in the U.S.They all filed over two weeks ago, meaning they can launch the initial public offering, but have yet to do so. But they are now waiting until market sentiment improves, according to people familiar with the matter, who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week put a dampener on the SPAC party by setting forth new guidance that warrants, which are issued to early investors in the deals, might not be considered equity instruments and may instead be liabilities for accounting purposes. That threatens to disrupt filings for blank-check companies until the issue is resolved.It’s bad timing for Asia’s entrepreneurs. In addition to those waiting to launch, more SPACs are being planned by the likes of Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon Li Ka-shing, New Frontier Group Ltd., backed by the China-focused Nan Fung Group and private equity firm EmergeVest.The latest moves by the SEC “no doubt mean that the clearing of SEC registration statements of Asian SPACs (and indeed SPACs elsewhere in the world) will likely take longer as the issuer considers their impact and addresses the likely related comments from the SEC staff,” said Thomas Vita, corporate finance partner at global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.Asian SPACs have raised $3.1 billion this year, already exceeding the tally from such deals in all of 2020. While still small, the fast-expanding volume underscores the growing appeal of SPACs to the region’s business entrepreneurs.A cooling off in the SPAC market may not be all bad news, given the bubble-like quality it had garnered.“The SPACs which have listed in U.S. before the SEC flashed the amber light recently do not necessarily have the first-mover advantage over aspiring Asian sponsors and promoters,” said Robson Lee, partner at Gibson Dunn. The surge in the number of SPAC listings in the U.S. does not guarantee successful mergers with viable target businesses and it appears to be a phenomenon of market frenzy, he added.The U.S. regulator had also warned listing candidates that structuring as a SPAC isn’t an end-around to avoid disclosing key information to investors. To top it off, SPACs are no longer buzzing as they once were, going so far to even underperform traditional IPOs.“It will be interesting to see what happens in the U.S. on the regulatory front. Asian regulators and stock exchanges will be watching closely,” said Johannes Juette, partner at law firm Clifford Chance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Internet Stocks Face More Pain, Top Global Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- After a historic antitrust crackdown on China’s biggest tech companies last week, investors are betting there is more pain ahead.GAM Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management Inc. see more regulatory tightening in China’s clampdown on monopolistic practices, putting pressure on the country’s leading internet stocks over the next few months. The Hang Seng Tech Index, where many Chinese tech giants are listed, has already lost about a quarter of its value from a rout that began mid-February.The shockwaves from Beijing’s bid to quell abuses of information and market dominance among industry leaders have left global investors pondering the prospects of China’s internet firms. The antitrust crackdown has exacerbated a global tech selloff sparked by rising bond yields, as traders forecast tighter liquidity conditions at home and abroad and lower company valuations.“Regulations for China internet companies, especially the big ones, will continue to tighten in 2021,” said Marcella Chow, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset. “This uncertainty may act as a cap for some companies temporarily.”China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-month long investigation into the e-commerce giant’s market practices, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. Over the past week, more than 30 tech giants issued pledges to obey antitrust laws after Beijing gave them a month to conduct reviews and comply with government guidelines.READ: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks the End of China Tech’s Golden AgeAlibaba shares have slumped 23% in Hong Kong from a peak in October. Food delivery platform Meituan and tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., which have been on analyst radars for regulatory probes, are down 36% and 18%, respectively, from their peaks earlier this year. By contrast, the Nasdaq 100 index is up more than 8% this year despite entering a technical correction in March.Looking ahead, China’s tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. This coincides with some facing delisting threats and sales curbs in the U.S., and others reverberating from a selloff sparked by Archegos Capital Management.Valuations too are serving as a deterrent for investors. Even after its decline, the Hang Seng Tech Index is trading at about 38 times its 12-month earnings estimates versus the 29 times multiple of its American counterpart.“We have already applied a valuations discount to the whole Chinese internet sector to factor in higher regulation risks,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a Zurich-based fund manager at GAM. The $132 billion asset manager has reduced its exposure to the sector in the past few months amid high valuations, she added.Keep the FaithThat said, Beijing has moved far faster with its antitrust reforms than the U.S. and Europe have in similar efforts. The landmark case against Microsoft Corp.’s alleged software monopoly took more than half a decade of back-and-forth before settling in 2004. Current hearings involving U.S. tech titans from Google to Facebook Inc. span several fronts, multiple cases and plaintiffs, and may not see the inside of a courtroom for years to come.In contrast, Beijing regulators torpedoed Ant’s IPO the month after Ma’s infamous speech, published new rules shortly after intended to curb monopolistic practices across its internet landscape, then launched its probe into Alibaba on Christmas Eve.“Clarity reduces uncertainty, so this is a positive,” said Joshua Crabb, a portfolio manager at Robeco in Hong Kong.That has helped give investors more optimism for the long term. Money managers see the potential for tech companies to boost earnings as digital technologies catch on for everything from e-commerce and entertainment to social media, a trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic.Meanwhile, mainland traders have kept the faith. They still hold about 6.5% stake in Tencent, the highest in at least three years, according to calculations by Bloomberg based on exchange data.“Post this round of regulation scrutiny, we believe the Chinese internet industry will resume healthy growth,” GAM’s Cortesi said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Roaring Kitty’ Boosts GameStop Bet After Exercising Options

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reddit user who helped fuel the surge in GameStop Corp.’s stock price this year has doubled down on his bet by exercising his call options and buying even more shares.Keith Gill, who goes by monikers “Roaring Kitty” and “DeepF___gValue,” posted a screenshot of his portfolio showing that he has exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday at a strike price of $12, giving him 50,000 more shares. The stock closed at $154.69 on Friday.On top of that, Gill bought another 50,000 shares of the video-game retailer, effectively doubling his holdings to 200,000 shares from 100,000 at the beginning of the month. His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million, giving him a profit of nearly $20 million.Gill’s mother, Elaine Gill, reached by phone at his childhood home in Massachusetts, confirmed the Reddit screenshots posted by her son.Gill rose to fame this year as one of the most influential voices on Reddit and YouTube amid an effort by retail traders to squeeze GameStop short-sellers. He testified at a congressional hearing in February, where he said he didn’t call for anyone to buy or sell the shares for his profit.The comments came as he was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor. The suit alleges that he was actually a licensed securities professional who manipulated the market for profit, which he denied.GameStop Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who is expected to leave, disposed of almost $12 million in shares, with the proceeds earmarked by the company to pay compensation-related taxes, according to a regulatory filing Friday. Earlier this week, he forfeited about 587,000 shares after failing to meet performance targets.The company is looking for a new CEO as part of a shake-up spurred by activist investor and Chewy.com co-founder Ryan Cohen, a person with knowledge of the matter has said.As part of a corporate overhaul spearheaded by Cohen, the company has brought in new executives, including chief officers for growth and technology as it seeks to move away from its brick-and-mortar business.GameStop, based in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading or ordering software and gear online, there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store.Shares of GameStop are up 721% so far this year, though they are less than half of the peak level in January. On Tuesday, the company announced plans to retire senior notes due in two years, leaving it virtually debt free.(Updates with background on company’s debt. A prior version corrected description of GameStop CEO’s stock transactions.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.