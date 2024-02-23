Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,100.50
    +2.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,156.00
    +33.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,042.50
    -5.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.50
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.18
    -0.43 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,035.30
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3270
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • Vix

    14.54
    -0.80 (-5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2666
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4820
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,031.89
    -562.58 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.49
    +21.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     

EFG International Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

EFG International (VTX:EFGN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF1.42b (up 12% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: CHF303.2m (up 67% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 21% (up from 14% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

EFG International Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.2%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.2% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.7% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 5.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with EFG International (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement