EFI Advances Growth Strategy in High-value Digital Imaging with Inèdit Software Acquisition

FREMONT, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (“EFI™”), a Siris portfolio company, today announced that it has acquired Inèdit Software S.L., a developer of raster image processors (RIPs) and related software for digital industrial textile printing. The acquisition extends EFI’s strategy to accelerate digital transformation in industrial print through investments that advance the company’s presence and capabilities in Packaging & Corrugated, Display Graphics, Textile, and Building Materials/Décor applications. Inèdit will be integrated into the Reggiani textile business.

“Digital represents the biggest transformational opportunity we have ever seen in industrial printing,” said EFI CEO and Executive Chairman Jeff Jacobson. “We are committed to driving innovation and expanding our offerings through all economic cycles as we address our customers’ critical need to digitize and automate their workflows.”

Delivering powerful digital print workflows for textile

Based in Barcelona, Inèdit will help build on the market leadership of the EFI Reggiani portfolio of digital inkjet printing products for the industrial textile space.

“We are enthusiastic about the expanded business opportunities this acquisition creates by reinforcing EFI Reggiani’s strategic role as a trusted advisor for our customers,” said EFI Reggiani Senior Vice President and General Manager Adele Genoni. “Inèdit’s products and its world-class professional services organization open the door to creating more-complete digital printing workflows that leverage best-in-class digital technologies. Our customers can continue to win new opportunities and grow by establishing higher-volume, higher-quality digital production services in ways that reduce the textile industry’s high carbon footprint.

“Inèdit’s extensive market coverage will be a key point of emphasis to fully leverage the strategic synergies arising from the combination of the EFI Reggiani and Inèdit businesses,” Genoni continued. “It is an acquisition that significantly strengthens our presence in key textile markets.”

Similar to EFI’s Fiery® digital front end and RIP technologies for the digital commercial and industrial printing markets, Inèdit’s neoStampa product is a worldwide leader and recognized benchmark solution for RIPs in digital textile printing. The Inèdit product portfolio features proven, highly advanced workflow solutions for textile profiling, calibration, design integration and much more. Inèdit’s RIP technology is employed across the worldwide textile industry and is a leading RIP used to drive EFI Reggiani digital printers and other digital industrial textile printer brands. As part of EFI Reggiani, Inèdit will continue to support products for a broad range of digital printers.

“Becoming part of the EFI Reggiani business empowers us to develop and deliver an even greater level of end-to-end textile integrated workflow solutions and Industry 4.0-driven automation enhancements that will further drive customers’ productivity, printing performance, profitability and sustainability in textile printing,” said Jose Antonio Caballero, Co-founder and Sales Manager of Inèdit. “Our team is excited to join a company that is a leading innovator in digital textile printing.”

Inèdit’s employees are joining EFI Reggiani but will continue to work from their current offices. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information about EFI’s advanced portfolio of innovative digital printing solutions, visit www.efi.com.

