EFI Integrates Electrification, Engagement & Efficiency Programs to Utility Marketplace

·2 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EFI, a leader in solutions and technologies that empower the utility customer launched their customer engagement platform of the future, The Marketplace Hub at the ESource Forum 2022. Pairing the power of EFI's energy efficiency product marketplace, instant savings with utility programs like Demand Response (DER), Rate Plan Enrollment, Electrification and behavioral integrations, utilities can now seamlessly integrate their additional solutions with their EFI utility marketplace.

Gone are the days of siloed marketing and engagement campaigns driving customers to disparate pages to learn about rebates and purchase products, another page to enroll in demand response (DER) and another to learn about solar, EV's or find a Heat Pump contractor. Combining the power of best-in-class partnerships and integrations, EFI's Marketplace Hub empowers the utility customer to engage, learn and act. All while increasing their savings and decreasing their carbon footprint when it is needed most.

"It is a very exciting and necessary time to be in the energy efficient and decarbonization space. Our passion and mission at EFI are to ensure everyone has access to the products and tools needed to save energy and reduce their carbon footprint. The Marketplace Hub creates an incredibly powerful tool for utilities to educate and empower their entire customer base," said Jonathan Coons, EFI's Director of Marketing. "We are incredibly proud to launch the Marketplace Hub which now opens up the seamless delivery of multiple programs, services and actionable tools for utilities and their customers on one easy to navigate platform."

About EFI

EFI, the industry leader in delivering Energy Efficiency & Electrification engagement technology solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI is a pioneering technology provider of Utility-Branded Marketplaces, Demand Response, Income Eligible and Electrification program integrations, as well as Instant Rebate programs for utility companies. EFI's New Marketplace-Hub is an all-in-one solution that helps utilities meet their customer's needs and their Savings & Decarbonization goals. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

Contact: Jonathan Coons, jcoons@efi.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/efi-integrates-electrification-engagement--efficiency-programs-to-utility-marketplace-301631467.html

SOURCE Energy Federation Inc.

  • Russia’s Historic 100 Million-Ton Wheat Crop Piles Up at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wheat harvest could reach a historic 100 million tons, according to consultant SovEcon, with the commodity piling up at home as the nation struggles to export large volumes.Farmers across the country are finishing up the bountiful harvest after good growing conditions throughout the summer. The huge supply in the world’s top shipper would usually help to bring down world prices. But so far this season, government export taxes and logistical issues from its war in Ukraine

  • JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin, other cryptos are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

    During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Jamie Dimon says stopping oil and gas funding would be ‘road to hell for America’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon assured lawmakers of his commitment to helping finance traditional energy sources.

  • Aerospace startup Astra is growing fast. Can the city of Alameda keep up?

    Astra is one step away from a long-sought long-term lease at Alameda Point, where its growth has in some cases moved faster than the city can accommodate.

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • 5 Reasons Oil Could Climb Back to $100 a Barrel

    J.P. Morgan's chief commodities strategist makes the case with both supply- and demand-related scenarios.

  • Senators drill down on Zelle reimbursements, inflation and ‘uber-woke’ policies in bank CEO hearing

    Elizabeth Warren bears down on reimbursing Zelle customers cheated by scammers, while GOP senators push back on banks' liberal social policies.

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • How investors may benefit from a dive in natural-gas prices as winter looms

    Natural-gas prices have seen a steep decline from their peak last month, likely providing an opportunity for investors ahead of the winter heating season.

  • Sterling Bags $45M Site Development Contract For Rivian's Georgia EV Facility

    Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) said its subsidiary, Plateau Excavation of its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, has been awarded a $45 million design-bid-build project. The project was awarded by The Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties in Georgia. The project is expected to expand Rivian Automotive Inc's (NASDAQ: RIVN) EV manufacturing operations. The first two phases of site development, which include 500 acres, are located in the East A

  • 5 Red Flags for Alphabet's Future

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is generally considered a stable long-term investment. Many investors will argue that Alphabet is still an evergreen investment. The growth of Google's ad business, which accounted for 81% of Alphabet's top line last quarter, decelerated over the past year.

  • Microsoft survey reveals the downsides of all those remote meetings

    Workers are joining more meetings now than during the pandemic, according to data from Microsoft's Teams software.

  • UnitedHealthcare and Peloton To Provide Millions of More People With Access to a Leading Interactive Fitness Platform

    MINNETONKA, Minn. and NEW YORK, September 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) have renewed and expanded the...

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Sees Concerns for Ethereum Blockchain After the Merge

    The platform has become less decentralized after the switch to proof-of-stake, the bank said.

  • Cryptocurrency lobby group gets court approval to weigh in on SEC vs Ripple’s XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency lobby group Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC) has received approval from a U.S. federal court to be an amicus curiae (Latin for friend of court) in the lawsuit that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed in 2020 against Ripple Labs. See related article: Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit […]