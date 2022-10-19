U.S. markets closed

EFI Launches Fiery DFEs for the New Canon imagePRESS V900 Series

EFI
·5 min read
EFI
EFI

Innovative digital front end technology offers automated color management, error-free prep and increased processing speeds

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiery®, the digital front end (DFE) digital print workflow business of Electronics For Imaging, Inc., has released an innovative new series of EFI™ Fiery® DFE products – the imagePRESS Server N500 and imagePRESS Server P400 – to support the new Canon imagePRESS V900 Series of digital presses. Featuring new hardware, and the latest Fiery software, the DFEs give commercial printing businesses and in-plant production facilities the power to automate prepress functions and shatter the long prep times print professionals face when producing high-quality color work.

The new imagePRESS Server N500 is featured in the Canon U.S.A. exhibit, booth #N1009, at the PRINTING United tradeshow at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“The combined power of the imagePRESS V900 Series and the new Fiery DFEs gives mid-volume printing operations the access to the latest technology to help maximize the profit margin on every job,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Customers can easily produce jobs using automation for prepress and make-ready tasks to bring print errors and waste down.”

The first of the new Fiery DFEs, the Canon imagePRESS Server P400, provides in-plant facilities and mid volume production print shops easy-to-use job management tools to automate basic workflows. The second, the Canon imagePRESS Server N500, excels in the demanding environments in the mid-volume production segment. Its high-power, high-value prepress automation capabilities maximize what print organizations can do with their production equipment.

“Our new DFE platforms offer high processing speeds and increased capabilities. These are innovative solutions that can help save time and reduce costs while outputting excellent quality,” said John Henze, vice president of sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. “Today’s market is highly competitive and strained by labor issues. The Fiery DFEs can help in-plants and print shops operate at their peak and keep up with the demands of the market.”

Consistent high color quality
New, highly advanced Express Media Color Manager and Auto Recal features for the imagePRESS Server P400 and N500 DFEs, feature intuitive set-and-forget automation tools so operators with little color management knowledge can produce accurate and consistent color. Creating a custom profile and calibration set for new media requires no operator decision making. Plus, the DFE automatically executes recalibration schedules to help maintain color consistency without complex processes or deep operator training.

High output, less waste and fast make-readies
The Fiery solutions that are the backbone of these two new DFEs employ Fiery FS500 Pro technology. With this new platform, the Fiery DFE RIP is now even faster. Users can complete more jobs per shift, reducing waiting times for job processing once and for all, with an overpowered RIP engine that can process even variable-data heavy documents or graphic-intensive photobooks up to 36% faster.

With the Fiery technology behind the new imagePRESS Server N500 and imagePRESS Server P400, print users can turn jobs around quickly, helping to optimize the capacity of their digital press and increase daily output.

The imagePRESS Server N500 comes standard with Fiery Preflight, a software that automates basic preflight checks for missing spot colors or low-resolution images before printing. Print shops can produce high-quality jobs and personalized prints with a native Adobe PDF Print Engine 5.5 workflow. Another innovative feature included with this DFE, Fiery JobExpert™ software, can automatically set the optimal way to process a job.

About EFI
EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalized documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. (www.efi.com)

Follow EFI online:
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint
Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint
View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, Fiery and Command WorkStation are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI and JobExpert are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Canon and imagePRESS are registered trademarks of Canon Inc. in the U.S. and may also be trademarks or registered trademarks in other countries.

All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

Contact:
David Lindsay
PR Manager
404-931-7760
david.lindsay@efi.com


