EFIC1 and Azerion Will Host a Shareholder Update Call on 11 January 2022 on the Business Combination and Azerion’s Business Update

European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V.
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with article 17(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. (“EFIC1”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: EFIC1 and EFICW), announced on 13 December 2021 in a joint press release with Azerion Holding B.V. (“Azerion”), a high-growth digital entertainment and media company, that they have reached an agreement to create a business combination (the “Business Combination”), pursuant to which EFIC1 will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Azerion. The rationale for the Business Combination, the envisaged structure of the transaction and additional information regarding Azerion and the Business Combination is further described in the aforementioned joint press release, the shareholder circular and the investor presentation, which are available on EFIC1’s website (www.efic1.com).

EFIC1 and Azerion will host an update call for the shareholders of EFIC1 on Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT via webcast to discuss the proposed transaction and Azerion’s business update as announced by Azerion today (see https://www.azerion.com/press_releases/). The webcast will be accessible via EFIC1’s website: www.efic1.com, via the Shareholder Webcast tab on that website.

ABOUT AZERION

Azerion operates a high-growth, EBITDA profitable digital entertainment and media platform. It is a content-driven, technology and data company, serving consumers, digital publishers, advertisers and game creators globally. Azerion is engaged in a number of interrelated operating activities including providing technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for advertisers, publishers and game creators as well as developing, publishing, distributing and operating online social and casual games and digital content.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion thanks to organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

ABOUT EFIC1

EFIC1 is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. EFIC1 was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganisation or similar Business Combination with or acquisition of an operating business or entity. EFIC1 focuses on opportunities in the broadly defined financial services and financial technology sectors where EFIC1 believes there to be a number of potential targets operating within the geographies identified, including but not limited to sectors such as payments, banking, lending, insurance, wealth and savings, financial management solutions, specialty finance, regulatory technology (for example know-your-client and fraud detection), markets and trading technology and infrastructure and service enablers such as information technology, software, data processing and analytics and customer-engagement technology and cross-industry use cases such as healthcare, retail, e-Commerce and real estate and property technology. EFIC1 aims to complete a Business Combination with a suitable partner that operates or is headquartered in Europe, including the United Kingdom, or Israel.

For more information visit: www.efic1.com.

INVESTOR INFORMATION EFIC1

Investor contacts: ir@efic1.com or +31 (20) 240 4240.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination between European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. (“EFIC1”) and Azerion Holding B.V. (“Azerion”) pursuant to a business combination agreement between EFIC1, Azerion and Azerion’s shareholders (the “Business Combination”) and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Business Combination. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. EFIC1 and Azerion will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. This press release does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to purchase the ordinary shares and/or warrants of EFIC1 and is not a recommendation to engage in any investment activities.

Before making any voting or other investment decisions, shareholders of EFIC1 and other interested persons are advised to read the shareholder circular, all relevant EGM documentation (including the proposed articles of association for the Business Combination) and the EFIC1 IPO prospectus dated 22 March 2021, that are made available by EFIC1, as these materials will contain important information about EFIC1, Azerion and the business combination.

The information contained in Azerion’s press release referred to herein contains estimated or projected financial information with respect to Azerion, including estimated revenue, for the year ending 31 December 2021. Such estimated or projected information represents Azerion’s expectations in respect of these financial measures for the periods indicated. EFIC1’s independent auditor has not audited, reviewed, studied, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the estimates or projections for the purpose of their inclusion in such press release, and accordingly, nor did they express an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose thereof.

This press release may include certain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections with respect to future events and speak only as of the date hereof ("Forward-looking Statements"). By their nature, Forward-looking Statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of EFIC1 or Azerion. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such Forward-looking Statements. No assurances can be given that the Forward-looking Statements will be realised. No representation or warranty is made that any of these Forward-looking Statements will come to pass or that any estimated result will be achieved. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any Forward-looking Statements.



