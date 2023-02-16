U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Eficode named Atlassian Cloud Specialization Partner -- now has Specialization status in all areas

·2 min read

Eficode has been awarded Specialization Partner in all three of Atlassian's areas of specialization - Agile at Scale, ITSM and most recently, Cloud. The specialization status is earned by fulfilling rigorous requirements and expert-level experience in successfully implementing high-quality cloud services

HELSINKI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode has been awarded the Atlassian Cloud Specialization Partner status, as the company continues to serve European businesses with their Atlassian migrations to the cloud.

This Specialization status is an acknowledgment of Eficode's ability to support Atlassian users with expert-level experience in successfully implementing cloud services and making complex migrations seamless. These services range from managing migration projects and tailoring and optimizing services, to quickly resolving complex customer requirements.

"I am thrilled to see our customers' success in the cloud — and our own team's hard work — translate into this recognition by Atlassian. By earning this badge, we are now acknowledged in every possible area of specialization, and are go-to experts on anything Atlassian-related," says Ilari Nurmi, Chief Executive Officer, Eficode.

Cloud Specialized Partners earn their titles by fulfilling requirements in specific areas, like cloud assessment, custom apps, data migration, full end-to-end migration, and governance. Their focus area is specifically set on larger projects, so they're ready to support even the most complex migrations.

"Atlassian would like to recognize Eficode for their specialized solution practice, as they have proven success migrating operations and supporting enterprise level use cases across the Atlassian Cloud Platform", said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.

"The level of commitment in the Cloud Specialization Program recognizes these Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

Media contacts

Lauri Palokangas, Chief Marketing Officer, Eficode. lauri.palokangas@eficode.com, +358 50 486 4918

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/i/eficode-gained-atlassian-cloud-specialization,c3144911

Eficode gained Atlassian cloud specialization

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/i/atlassian-cloud-specialized-badge,c3144915

Atlassian Cloud Specialized Badge

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eficode-named-atlassian-cloud-specialization-partner--now-has-specialization-status-in-all-areas-301748590.html

SOURCE Eficode Oy

