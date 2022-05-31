U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

EFileDBA Launches the Five-Minute E-Filing Solution for a Business's DBA

EFileDBA
·3 min read
Image
Image

EFILEDBA

EFILEDBA
EFILEDBA

HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many state law requires that a business files a "Doing Business As" name before they can trade, which can sometimes be a complex process. EFileDBA now cuts through the difficulty with its simple, online e-filing solution.

In most states, a company that wants to trade under an assumed or fictitious name must register with the Secretary of State or the county within which they wish to form the business. Sometimes, they'll need to post a notice in a local newspaper as well. For many new business owners, this can be challenging.

"Business owners have a lot to deal with. They must worry about sales, marketing, staffing, customer service, taxes, and the list goes on," says Leroy Hammond, the director of compliance at EFileDBA. "It should be easy for them to get their business name registered, and we've taken care of the unnecessary bureaucracy. They can use our simplified five-minute solution and focus their valuable time elsewhere."

Assumed, trade, or fictitious names (DBAs) are the public-facing names used by business owners. Sometimes, organizations use multiple DBAs for one legal entity.

Anyone who wants to conduct business under a name that is different from their incorporated name must go through the process of filing a DBA. After all, they won't be able to open a bank account in the business's trading name without a DBA and would instead have to open it in their personal or incorporated name. Unfortunately, the DBA requirements in the US can be complex, with various requirements at the state or local level.

Also, when someone registers a DBA, it can help to protect the business and stop others from using the same name in their local area. This makes filing advantageous for many business owners as they seek to protect their branding image and marketing plans.

EFileDBA has been perfecting its new e-filing platform and is now ready to launch. When business owners access the platform, they can register their preferred business name (DBA) online quickly and simply without any hidden costs or fees.

Hammond recognizes the challenge that business owners face: "As the cost of doing business increases, we are keen to help owners avoid all of that time and money, simply to register their trade name." Consequently, business name registration has never been easier through the EFileDBA platform. It's available 24/7, and business owners can get the job done with just a few quick clicks.

When someone enters a preferred DBA name into the EFileDBA system, it will automatically search state, county, and local databases to make sure that the name is available. Then, the system will file the DBA name electronically with state and local government agencies and, if necessary, print the notice in their local newspaper.

Therefore, with no paperwork, no lengthy waits, and just a few questions, a business owner can "e-file" their registration. The platform is fully integrated with state and local government databases.

With a team of dedicated business specialists, EFileDBA is proud of its 99% approval rate.

About EFileDBA.com

EFileDBA has registered more than 10,000 DBA names in the last four years. The company's goal is to help business owners manage their trademarks and business names affordably through the government registry. The company partners with agencies at the state and local levels to provide an effective platform. This ensures that all users can comply with any trademark-related business regulations and stay in compliance.

Contact:

Joe Hammond

16770 Imperial Valley Drive, Suite 302

Houston, TX77060

customercare@efiledba.com

Ph: (888) 544-1040

Related Images






Image 1: EFILEDBA



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


