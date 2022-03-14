EfinanceBank to Partner with Wirex to Provide Crypto Cards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / EfinanceBank, a leading provider of digital payment, investment, and banking technology, announced its partnership with Wirex, a leading borderless cryptocurrency, and fiat payment platform to deliver its prepaid multi-currency debit card to the UK and other parts of the world. EfinanceBank pursues the naturally induced popularisation of the blockchain by adding the payment function to connect the blockchain ecosystem and daily life to expand the boundaries of virtual assets. In other words, EfinanceBank is a blockchain bank for everyone.

Now, people in the UK and other countries of the world can enjoy the flexibility and ease that comes with being able to travel and spend using multiple fiat and cryptocurrencies on a single card and app - on a truly borderless payment platform.

Who is EfinanceBank?

We are a decentralized cryptocurrency bank that provides a safe, secure, and easy-to-use platform for users. We provide various investment options for our customers both old and new. These investment options range from a deposit pension schemes, halal investments, to fixed deposit schemes. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK's financial regulator.

We are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and we believe in transparency and trust. We offer a wide range of services, including online and phone banking, merchant processing, and more.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex's core objective is to make it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

EfinanceBank Partnership With Wirex

Using the next-generation of payments infrastructure, we are helping to encourage the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency. The first company in the world to offer a crypto-enabled prepaid/debit card, Wirex gives users the ability to spend up to 20 fiat and cryptocurrencies at more than 54 million locations worldwide. For every in-store purchase made, Wirex automatically rewards customers with up to 1.5% back in bitcoin, as part of the Crypto back rewards programme - another world-first product.

EfinanceBank is simply a bank for the various cryptocurrencies and its partnership with Wirex will enable its users to manage the various cryptocurrencies using a single card. Additionally, the partnership will help customers manage their assets by simple touches, check their crypto-asset, real-time price, make cryptocurrency transfers and be able to make use of a crypto debit card in any part of the world.

The collaboration builds on a long-standing partnership between the EfinanceBank, expanding the Wirex prepaid crypto-enabled card program from the APAC and European regions to the United Kingdom. Similar to the other programs, UK Wirex cardholders will manage and use multiple currencies while traveling using a single card. In addition to gaining cross-border flexibility and control over their payments, cardholders can earn up to 8 percent in crypto rewards on all in-store and online purchases while avoiding costly travel exchange fees.

Wirex works with multiple regulated and trusted card issuers in different regions and Pavel Matveev, our CEO, and co-founder, explains how he believes that entering a new partnership with EfinanceBank represents a great step forward for the platform's growth in APAC.

"Wirex's new partnership with EfinanceBank reinforces our core goal of protecting existing customers' funds, whilst continuing to innovate in a legal and compliant manner. Working alongside them allows us to continue empowering our customers to buy, hold, exchange and spend multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies whilst minimizing the risk to their funds."

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our prepaid crypto card program to EfinanceBank after a successful launch in the APAC and European regions," said Pavel Matveev, co-founder, and CEO of Wirex. "We have been working with EfinanceBank over the years and now, we have been able to quickly evolve into a global platform, we are now able to redefine payments for cardholders around the world.

Rather than a complicated wallet address, One can send crypto assets to different exchanges and can also make use of the Wirex card using various cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world.

"The demand for the Wirex card has been growing globally, and we're pleased to be able to support their multi-currency debit card to elevate payments experiences in the UK and other parts of the world," said the founder and CEO of Efinancebank. "Now, people can enjoy the flexibility and ease that comes with being able to travel and spend using multiple fiat and cryptocurrencies on a single card and app - on a truly borderless payment platform."

Wirex's hybrid payments alternative integrates blockchain technology on the EfinanceBank platform to enable customers to buy, store, exchange, and spend both USD and up to 30 cryptocurrencies at over 80 million merchant locations globally. Accounts can be easily funded by debit card top-up payments and additional features include no annual fees, zero exchange fees, near-instant crypto transactions, and live transaction notifications.

