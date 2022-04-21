U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.00
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,160.00
    +81.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,088.25
    +83.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.60
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -1.05 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2700
    +0.3430 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,509.75
    +176.71 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.40
    +1.42 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.23
    +248.38 (+0.91%)
     

EFM Recruiting Describes the Challenges of COVID-19 — and Why an Event Specific Recruiter is Needed More Than Ever

EFM Recruiting
·7 min read

Downingtown, PA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Recruiting was launched in 2016, leveraging years of recruitment experience and an innovative search process that connected the best trade show and experiential event professionals in the country with the companies that needed them most.



Whether EFM Recruiting is placing Global Event Directors, Event Producers, Executive Creative Directors, 3D Designers, Strategists, or Account Managers, Erin Monahan and her team consistently place the most desired candidates at the industries leading agencies and brands, allowing them to build, design, and produce the world’s best events, meetings, trade show booths, experiential activations and more.


By all measures, EFM Recruiting was enjoying unparalleled success – and growing each year. Then in March 2020, as Founder and President Erin Monahan explains, everything changed.
“When the pandemic hit, the whole industry changed in a matter of weeks,” Monahan says, “Everything was shut down.”


The nationwide shutdowns were particularly hard on the event industry – events across the world were being postponed indefinitely or canceled altogether and with those cancellations came a harsh reality for event professionals. The COVID-19 pandemic heavily affected global events, pointing to the need for a deep reflection on the future of the industry. Event organizers had to quickly adopt new delivery models, either choosing to go virtual entirely or opted to embrace hybrid solutions. On top of uncertainty, the crisis also triggered profound, and potentially long-lasting, changes in production and consumption patterns.
“In some situations I had offers out to candidates that needed to be pulled, and some candidates I had just hired with certain clients were laid off a week later,” Monahan says, “It was pretty devastating.”


With the entire event industry shut down and no end in sight, EFM Recruiting had to get creative. Fortunately, Monahan was able to turn what could have been a major setback into new opportunities for herself and for others.


“Many of my clients started selling digital or virtual services, and some even started selling physical Covid safety infrastructures, like acrylic barriers and personal protection equipment. I did place candidates in virtual and digital roles, however I had many candidates calling me for help, and I didn’t have enough open roles I could place people in. It wasn’t until June of 2021 that things started to pick up again, however, between the Delta and Omicron variants, the events industry has still continued to take a hit. It’s been a lot slower to return to any kind of normal that anyone has anticipated or hoped. Although concerts and outdoor events are in full swing.”


The Impact on Events


People want events. After so much time spent in isolation and many working remotely, the need and want for in-person events is stronger than ever. Monahan shares 4 insights into trends she sees and how this pandemic has changed her industry.


1. UNITY: “I am grateful that this pandemic has shined a light on the unity amongst our industry. We’ve been realigned to a common purpose. Everyone I spoke to over the last two years, it was like we experienced this collective trauma together and we seemed to bond. I’ve seen the industry of event professionals come together when it was needed most. This focus on unity, and how we can help others in our industry, is something that I hope will last long after this passes. We are all part of the same tribe and there is more to be gained from collectively working together than by getting through this alone.”


2. BURNOUT: “The Great Resignation has affected the event industry. One thing I keep hearing over and over is how candidates do not want to work 80 hours a week anymore. Across a wide variety of industries, workers have been leaving their jobs en masse in what has become dubbed The Great Resignation. It isn’t just about the money anymore. Workers everywhere have higher expectations in their roles and are looking for companies that place an importance on personal wellness, mental health, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. As in many other industries, finding and retaining talent will impact events in 2022. Understaffing is one of the top challenges facing event professionals and staffing shortages in the industry have left many people in events feeling burnt out, with some ready to transition into a new industry altogether. I had many conversations with candidates who told me they were burnt out and stretched too thin, they were not receiving the personal or professional support needed from their superiors or organizations. If you want to retain your top talent, companies need to give prospective employees great reasons to work with you, and even better reasons to stay.”


3. RISE OF REMOTE WORK: “I’m not saying anything new here but - the rise of remote work is here. The trend now is definitely to work remotely, or at the very least, to work hybrid. Before this, a lot of these jobs were not being offered remotely. I’m seeing candidates easily recruited elsewhere if their current company is not offering them the opportunity to work remotely, if it’s possible to do their job remote.”


4. EXODUS OF SKILLED TALENT: “While some planned on returning to events as soon as they're able, and did - others have left for good. As a result of the pandemic, many long-tenured professionals left the industry in search of new opportunities, and the full extent of the exodus remains to be seen.
“I estimate at least 20 percent of the talent went into other industries because they had to during the pandemic, they couldn’t wait around for events to come back. And some also took an early retirement. So it’s been difficult to find a lot of specialized skilled talent now,” Monahan says, “There is a shortage of talent for certain positions. Especially candidates in the trades like Project Managers that know fabrication. Skilled Trade Show Account Managers, CAD Detailers.”


What’s next?


For EFM Recruiting, the new challenge will be finding the best candidates to create these exciting new events.
“There are always people that want to work in events because they are exciting,” Monahan says, “I think there is definitely room for fresh new talent, but the biggest challenges are always how to train new talent, the new challenges of onboarding remote staff and also now how to manage work life balance in events.”


About EFM Recruiting


EFM Recruiting was founded in 2016 by Erin Monahan. They are dedicated to connecting creative talent with companies across the country for experiential events, trade shows, and other live experiences. Through EFM Recruiting, Erin partners with employers, both large and small, to recruit and place high-performing event and marketing professionals. Assisting in both temporary (contract) and permanent (direct hire) placements, and having worked in talent acquisition for over a decade, she seamlessly guides the entire recruitment lifecycle, from requirement gathering through onboarding.


After graduating with an MBA in Human Resources Management, Erin started her recruiting career with the William Morris Agency, sourcing and placing candidates for their prestigious ‘Agent Trainee Program’. After learning the ropes, she wanted to hook bigger fish, so she transitioned to Talent Buyer at Nederlander Concerts where she recruited national acts for award-winning venues. Following Nederlander, she joined Sparks as a Corporate Recruiter. As a part of their internal expansion, she spearheaded the recruitment of national exhibit, event, and design professionals.
“From Sparks, she knew that I had found my niche! I fell in love with the marketing and event industry and felt at home recruiting for creative teams. After working at Crawford Group, where I placed marketing and event consultants for Silicon Valley tech companies, I decided I could better service clients by branching out on my own,” Erin shared. “Thus, EFM Recruiting was born.”


To learn more about EFM Recruiting, please visit www.efmrecruiting.com.


Contact Information:
Erin Monahan
310-696-3522

erin@efmrecruiting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Tesla Posts Record $3.3 Billion Quarterly Profit

    The electric-vehicle maker said its factories are likely to continue operating below capacity this year due to supply chain bottlenecks.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest Sales Gain in Decades—and a Word of Caution

    The company says shoppers still pay up for pricer products such as fragrance-free diapers, but executives are bracing for more resistance

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • First Horizon leaders could receive nearly $100M in golden parachute payouts amid TD deal

    A preliminary proxy, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), details how much compensation First Horizon’s top executives could receive as a result of the proposed acquisition by TD Bank. And those payouts are significant.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Top Communications Stocks for May 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for May 2022.

  • Gas prices rising again? Experts warn of 'many possible outcomes' as oil prices increase

    The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.11. While it's lower than March, it's the first increase in prices in weeks.