U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,311.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,371.75
    +16.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.00
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.36
    -0.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -14.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    +0.21 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7520
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,018.82
    -1,757.79 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.11
    -42.59 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.21
    +11.43 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

The EFSS market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2021 to USD 20.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4%

ReportLinker
·3 min read

during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the EFSS market include continuously rising digital workplace and mobile workforce, increasing collaborations between employees and enterprises, emphasis of businesses on corporate data security, and stringent government compliances and regulations.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market With COVID-19 Impact by Component, Deployment Mode, End User, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825781/?utm_source=GNW

• By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

A majority of the EFSS vendors offer two major types of services, namely, professional services and managed services.The professional services segment has been further categorized into three types, namely, consulting services, integration and deployment, and training and support.

The managed services segment helps organizations in lowering the security risks and protecting their business data.
• By deployment mode, cloud segment to lead the market during the forecast period

Cloud computing is one of the most effective technologies today.It has impacted every line of business.

In this deployment type, EFSS solutions are delivered via the cloud.The advantages of deploying cloud-based EFSS solutions include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiencies, and low costs.

The overall adoption of cloud-based EFSS solutions is on the rise, and these solutions are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period due to their functionalities and core features.
• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The EFSS market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, as organizations in this region are looking forward to adopting file sync and share solutions to meet the demands of the dynamic mobile workforce and government regulations. Organizations in this region have also shifted toward the mobile-first approach and are focusing more on improving workforce productivity.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C-level – 48%, Directors – 24%, and Others – 48%
• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 23%, MEA – 5%, Latin America– 14%.

The following key EFSS vendors are profiled in the report:
Box (US), Citrix Systems (US), Dropbox (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), OpenText (Canada), VMware (US), Acronis (Switzerland), Thru (US), Accellion (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), SugarSync (US), Nextcloud (Germany), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), ownCloud (Germany), SS&C Intralinks (US), Qnext(US), CTERA Networks (Israel), SkySync (US), Inspire-Tech (Singapore), Codelathe (US), and MyWorkDrive (US).

Research coverage
The market study covers the EFSS market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components (solutions and services), solutions(standalone EFSS solution, Integrated EFSS solution), professional services(consulting, integration and deployment, training and support), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), cloud type (public, private, hybrid), end user(small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), vertical (BFSI, software and technology, government and public sector, healthcare, legal, education, retail, media and entertainment, and others), and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to buy the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:
• It comprehensively segments the EFSS market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.
• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825781/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings, As Palantir Offers A New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.