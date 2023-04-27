U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS unaudited results for 1st quarter 2023

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS
·5 min read
EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS
EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

On the balance sheet date of 01.01.2023, EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS as the acquiring Fund (formerly EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS) merged with EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS. After the merger, consolidated assets of the fund increased by 211 million euros, i.e. from 182 million euros to 393 million euros, and the equity capital of the fund increased by 126 million euros, i.e. from 104 million euros to 230 million euros. The merger was registered in the business register on 28.02.2023.

As a result of the merger, the investment portfolio of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS was added to the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS subsidiaries. 17 new investment properties in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with a fair value of 196.3 million euros and one investment property owned by a 50% joint venture with a fair value of 10 million euros were added. After the merger, the fund's investment portfolio is more diversified across sectors and tenants.

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS’i consolidated sales income for the first quarter of 2023 was 7.788 million euros (2022 I quarter: 3.458 million euros). The Group’s net rental income in the first quarter of 2023 was 7.298 million euros (2022: 3.324 million euros). The Group’s net profit for the same period was 4.634 million euros (2022: 2.278 million euros).

Consolidated net rental income margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 94% (2022: 96%), so costs directly related to property management (incl. land tax, insurance, maintenance and improvement costs) and marketing costs accounted for 6% (2022: 4%) of sales.

The Group’s total assets as of 31.03.2023 amounted to 395.993 million euros (31.12.2022: 181.956 million euros), of which the fair value of investment properties formed 92% (31.12.2022: 93%) of the total assets.


Investment portfolio

As of the end of March 2023 the Group has 35 (31.12.2022: 18) commercial investment properties with a fair value of 365.977 million euros (31.12.2022: 168.875 million euros) and the acquisition cost is 325.583 million euros (31.12.2022: 151.426 million euros). In addition, the Group's joint venture owns the Palace hotel in Tallinn with the fair value of 10.075 million euros as of 31.03.2023.

In the first quarter of 2023 the Group’s rental income amounted to 7.499 millions euros. Rental income calculated on a comparable basis in the first quarter of 2023 totaled 3.427 million euros, which is 4% more as compared to the same period in 2022.

Financing

Within the next 12 months, the loan agreements of eight subsidiaries of the group will expire, the balance of which as of 31.03.2023 is 45,666 thousand euros. The LTV of the expiring loan agreements is 34%-52%, and investment properties have a stable, strong rental cash flow, therefore, according to the Group's management, there are no obstacles in extending the loan agreements. In the subsidiaries where rental cash flow allows to service higher debt level, the Group’s management considers increasing the leverage and dividend payments.

The weighted average interest rate of the group's loan agreements rose to 4.8% by the end of March (31.12.2022: 3.7%) due to the change in EURIBOR, and the LTV (Loan to Value) was 41% (31.12.2022: 40%). All loan agreements of the fund's subsidiaries are linked to a floating interest rate. In order to mitigate the risk of an increase in the interest rate of one loan agreement (balance as of 31.03.2023: 12,332 thousand euros), an interest rate swap agreement has been concluded, where the EURIBOR is fixed at the level of 0.35%. The swap agreement expires in 2023, and its fair value is 53 thousand euros as of 31.12.2022.

Information on shares

The net asset value of the share of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EPRA NDV) as of 31.03.2023 was 21.7 euros (31.03.2021: 19.55 euros). The net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS increased by 11.0% in the first quarter of 2023 (first quarter of 2022: 12.7%).

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMEMT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

1st quarter

€ thousands

2023

2022

Sales income

7,788

3,458

Cost of services sold

-394

-60

Gross profit

7,394

3,398

 

 

 

Marketing costs

-96

-74

General and administrative expenses

-867

-455

Other operating income and expense

10

26

Operating profit

6,441

2,895

 

 

 

Profit / loss from joint ventures

-9

0

Interest income

6

0

Other finance income and expense

-1,550

-362

Profit before income tax

4,888

2,533

 

 

 

Income tax expense

-254

-255

Net profit for the reporting period

4,634

2,278

Consolidated profit for the reporting period

4,634

2,278

Earnings per share

 

 

- basic

0.43

0.45

- diluted

0.43

0.45

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION                  

 

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

€ thousands

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

25,166

11,331

Receivables and accrued income

1,811

1,522

Prepaid expenses

136

49

Inventory

1

0

Total current assets

27,114

12,902

 

 

 

Long-term receivables

51

61

Shares in joint ventures

2,568

0

Investment property

365,977

168,875

Property, plant, and equipment

282

116

Intangible assets

1

2

Total non-current assets

368,879

169,054

TOTAL ASSETS

395,993

181,956

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

Borrowings

49,964

22,058

Payables and prepayments

1,963

1,461

Total current liabilities

51,927

23,519

 

 

 

Borrowings

98,854

45,917

Other long-term liabilities

1,865

1,008

Deferred income tax liability

8,543

7,248

Total non-current liabilities

109,262

54,173

Total liabilities

161,189

77,692

 

 

 

Share capital

108,198

50,725

Share premium

84,721

16,288

Statutory reserve capital

2,149

2,149

Retained earnings

39,736

35,102

Total equity

234,804

104,264

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

395,993

181,956

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone +372 6559 515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee

